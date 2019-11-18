'Would George Best have made it in modern game?' asks Eamonn Holmes as he launches podcast

The popular television host was joined by Martin O'Neill for the debut episode

Football manager Martin O'Neill has questioned the sanity of Eamonn Holmes over claims he made about legendary football player, George Best.

The Belfast-born presenter's new podcast, A Pint with Eamonn And The Gaffers, sees him in conversation with some of football management's biggest names, including Stuart Pearce and Sam Allardyce.

To launch the first episode, Eamonn met up with former Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill at The Chandos Arms in north London to talk about Martin's career in management.

Speaking about how much the game has changed, Eamonn wondered if George Best would have been selected to play regularly by modern day managers such as Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho.

"When you look at the way these guys play, possession is the key and despite what everybody says about George, would he actually have made it in the Premier League under these sort of managers?" the former Sky News host quizzed.

"Well I’m questioning your sanity here Eamonn, I really am," laughed Martin, who hails from Kilrea in Co Londonderry.

"I’ll tell you something now: If Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger or Mourinho had ever left him out, woe betide them. He’s going to win matches for you and he would have coped with all of those things."

He added: "Everyone talks about great players and how they would do in certain eras but one never really knows. All you can do is be the best of your era at that particular time."

Eamonn was eager to know if Martin had ever had the privilege of playing alongside the Northern Ireland and Manchester United legend.

He said: "I played with George in a game at Hull in 1972 when I was just coming into the Northern Ireland squad and George was probably at the peak of his par. He was just going on the wane at this stage, only four years after they had won the European Cup."

Martin went on to win 64 international caps for the squad and captained them at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Episode one of A Pint With Eamonn And The Gaffers is available now on Apple Podcasts and Acast