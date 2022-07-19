Wreath laying tribute held for Rangers legend Andy Goram ahead of team’s friendly fixture

Former Rangers player and manager John Greig after placing a wreath in memory of Andy Goram ahead of the pre-season friendly match at the Ibrox Stadium Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

A wreath laying service in memory of former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has taken place ahead of the team’s pre-season friendly fixture at Ibrox on Tuesday evening.

Some of the biggest names in Scottish football were pictured attending the service, including former Rangers player and manager John Greig and West Ham United manager David Moyes.

The ceremony took place ahead of their match against West Ham, with a tribute directly before the match also held for former player Davie Wilson who passed away in June.

A tribute to the pair was displayed on the stadium’s big screen as players lined up on the pitch before kick-off.

The funeral service for Goram took place in Glasgow on Monday, with Rangers players and fans turning out in force to pay tribute to the man voted as the team’s greatest ever goalkeeper.

The former Scotland international footballer and cricketer died aged 58 earlier this month after a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

Goram’s former Scotland and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among those who attended the funeral at Wellington Church in the city’s west end.

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown said he felt the service was a “one-off”.

Tributes paid to Andy Goram and Davie Wilson ahead of Rangers fixture Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“He was a guy who was loved by everyone. Even opposing players and managers, they respected Andy Goram. He was an outstanding goalkeeper,” said Mr Brown.

“Not only that, he was a wonderful personality. He wrote me a letter, which I still have, when he was leaving the (training) camp in America, and it’s a delightfully written piece of prose, and from his heart. And I think you could sense today that he was in everyone’s heart.

“It was a superb celebration. The sincerity, the touch of humour, it was very apparent.

“It was a unique service, I haven’t been at a similar service in the past. Andy had a big say in that apparently. He knew what he wanted for his service and I think he got it.”