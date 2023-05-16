Writing on the wall for Drumaness, hopes Crumlin United hotshot Andy Mooney

Andy Mooney admits it would mean the world if he could shoot his beloved Crumlin United to Clarence Cup glory tonight.

It’s more than 20 years since the Mill Road outfit last tasted any kind of major success, with a sign in the changing rooms an ever-present reminder to the current squad of what’s at stake this evening when they lock horns with Drumaness Mills in the final.

The roll of honour painted on the wall records the last trophy that pitched up at Mill Road, the Border Cup in the Christmas of 2000, ramming home how Ciaran Caldwell’s current crop can end two decades in the wilderness.

On a personal front, Mooney is in the form of his life. The former Cliftonville man has scored in every round en route to the decider tonight at Breda Park (7pm kick-off), with 30 goals to his name in all competitions so far this season.

The 26-year-old forward joined Crumlin United when he was just seven-years-old and, while his career has taken him higher – he won the League Cup as a teenager in 2016 with the Reds and has also represented Northern Ireland right through the under-age groups, including at the European Championships – he admits this would mean more should he get his hands on the cup.

“This would top all that,” Mooney told Belfast Telegraph Sport. “Being from Crumlin myself, it would definitely top anything I have achieved in my career.

“It would be great for the town, big time.”

Player-manager Caldwell arrived at the club five seasons ago and the story of his reign is one of slow but irrefutable progress.

This year, however, they appear to have taken a huge stride forward. A top-six finish in the Premier Division, at least, is already assured with two games to go, while they enjoyed a great run to the fifth round in the Irish Cup, only losing out to newly-crowned Irish League champions Larne.

But prizes are the real barometer of success at any football club, of course, and Mooney knows that bagging silverware would confirm his generation as history-makers in their own right at Crumlin United.

“We’re always reminded by Tull (Caldwell) and by the wall that we can write our own history, so this is massive for the club and everyone around the club,” said Mooney.

“And for people around the town as well, it’s huge.”

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Drumaness, Mooney says he just feels Crumlin United are in a good place to go on and complete the job.

“Tull won’t mind me saying this but when I first signed for Crumlin United when he first took over, we didn’t really have the team to challenge,” he said.

“But as of now, I think the only way is up really. We’ve young lads coming through who, to be quite honest with you, it will be hard to keep at the club.

“The mentality in the last year or year-and-a-half has been a massive factor too. Tull is a brilliant manager and the mentality he has brought and given to the players is night and day.

“I think it will be a cagey game, just because it’s been 20 years for us and Drumaness have been beaten in the Border Cup Final in December and they’ll be out to right a wrong.

“I think their League position is a bit false, they’ve picked up over the last five or six games, so I do think it will be a cagey affair.

“But I do honestly think on our day, if we turn up and every single player gives 110 per cent or more, we do believe we have more to win the game, with a bit of luck, because you do need luck in finals.”

As one of Crumlin’s main men, does Mooney feel an added pressure to deliver the goods tonight?

“I’d probably be lying to you if I said no,” he said. “But it’s nervous energy in a good way, and I’m just dying for this game.”

Mooney’s desire to bring home the bacon is echoed but from a Drumaness point of view by Gary Murdock.

The long-serving skipper (31) has been with the Meadowvale club through thick and thin, during the highs of a league and Clarence Cup double with the club back in 2014, and the lows of successive relegation battles which ensued in the seasons to come.

So to see his club scale the heights again would be very special.

“Yeah, it would mean so much,” he said in the wake of their Semi-Final win over Crumlin Star last week. “Especially after losing to Star in the final at Christmas time. We just all really want to go out and make up for that.”