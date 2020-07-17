Footballer Kyle Lafferty and wife 'bursting with love' over new baby

Northern Ireland international football hero Kyle Lafferty and wife Vanessa have shared adorable snaps of their new baby daughter Lamiya.

The little girl - a sister for the couple's first child Sienna - came into the world weighing 7lb 11oz.

Proud mum Vanessa posted photos of the new arrival on her Instagram account, writing: "Welcome to the world, baby girl.ߒ?

"Lamiya Melissa Lafferty, you are a dream!

Vanessa added: "We are so lucky to have been blessed with two beautiful daughters and to be home and settled as a family of four.ߘ?

"Our hearts are bursting with love to see Sienna dote over her little sister - best friends for life."

Kyle's sister Sonia said baby Lamiya was "absolutely gorgeous, just the double of Sienna and, of course, her daddy.

"So proud of you," Sonia added. "Thank you for giving me another adorable niece. Can't wait to meet her."

The Fermanagh-born striker and Windsor Park favourite is looking for new club at the moment after leaving English League one team Sunderland. It's believed he's eager to return north of the border to play in Scotland, though his name has also been mentioned in connection with another League One club, Milton Keynes side the MK Dons.

Striker Lafferty has scored 20 goals for Northern Ireland during his international career.