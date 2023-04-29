Former champion Bernard Rotich leads impressive field at Belfast Marathon

Kenya's Bernard Rotich won the Belfast Marathon on his debut in 2017 — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Previous winner of the Belfast Marathon, Bernard Rotich of Kenya starts as firm favourite from 4,500 entries in Sunday’s Mash Direct Belfast Marathon, which starts at 9.00am in Stormont Estate.

The African heads a field which has possibly one of the strongest local marathon entries in the 41 years of the race.

There are also 9,000 racing in the record 1,800 five person relay teams.

Rotich regards Belfast as his favourite marathon and would have raced here more often than his actual two previous appearances were it not for the major disruption caused by the pandemic lockdown.

The 36-year-old made a spectacular debut in Belfast back in 2017 when he destroyed the opposition to take the title by over a minute from Dan Tanui in a very fast time of 2hrs 16mins 2secs.

However, Rotich met his match two years later when in a tightly fought battle he had to settle for third place in 2.18.55, 14 seconds behind winner Joel Kositany.

Rotich, who is also a previous Dublin Marathon winner, has a personal best time of 2.10 and continues to maintain top fitness as shown by his sub-2.13 time in the US last summer.

His main international opposition will come from Mohammed Oumaarir of Morocco who ran 2.18 in the Netherlands a year ago .

However there is a very strong contingent of Irish and British runners some of whom will have serious aspirations of making rostrum positions.

They include Bridgend’s Adam Bowden who is a former GB steeplechaser.

The 40-year-old from Manchester remains a classy marathon runner with a 2.17 time to his credit.

He also ran 2.20 recently in Newport.

Also racing are Conor Gallagher from St Malachy’s and Clonliffe’s Gary O’Hanlon who were the silver and bronze medallists from last year’s race.

Gallagher (28) surprised everyone 12 months ago when he was runner up in his first ever marathon in a time of 2.25.

He took two minutes off this time in Dublin last October and will clearly be a serious contender again .

O’Hanlon (48) from Clonliffe is the proverbial running machine who defies his age.

His third place in Belfast last year was followed by 2.25 in both the Cork and Dublin marathons. A personal best time of 2.16 four years ago shows that his age is no barrier to success.

Another athlete of note is Carl Hegarty. The recent Omagh Half Marathon winner ran a personal best in Berlin last autumn of 2.27.41.

Others include former Irish Olympic walker Colin Griffin (personal best of 2.23), Willowfield’s Aaron Woodman (2.26), Martin Lynch who was sixth in Belfast last year in 2.31.28, Jonathan Horan of Ealing (2.32.30) and Niall O’Riordan (2.32).

The Ladies’ event includes last year’s local winner Gladys Ganiel and Ethiopia’s Shewaye Woldemeskel who was second in Belfast in 2019.

The 14,500 participants taking part in this year’s various events is a far cry from the first Marathon event back in 1982 when Greg Hannon and Susan Boreham were the first winners from a mere 2,700-strong field.