From Dynamo Kyiv to Ballinamallard United... the talented Ukrainian teen who is continuing his love of football thanks to family from Omagh

13 year-old Makar Marynoshenko has his heart set on playing in La Liga

Football-loving Makar Marynoshenko is a 13-year-old boy from Ukraine. Just days after the Russian invasion of his country in February and with bombs exploding close to his house, he had to flee his home in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv with mum Kristina and elder brother Diomid. Dad Roma had to stay behind and seek refuge elsewhere.