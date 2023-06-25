Aidan O’Rourke steps down as Donegal manager

When the Donegal GAA board appointed Aidan O’Rourke to succeed Paddy Carr as the new county football team manager a few weeks ago they understandably thought that their on-field travails were at an end.

Instead, the county has been rocked by Saturday night’s defeat to Tyrone in the All-Ireland Football Championship and the subsequent resignation of manager O’Rourke who had just been finding his feet in the post.

It was thought that after suffering relegation to Division Two of the Allianz League, Donegal’s fortunes had been revived when they overcame Monaghan on Saturday week last before being paired with Tyrone.

But a humiliating 1-18 to 0-13 defeat to the Red Hands triggered a sharp reaction from 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner O’Rourke who called time on his short tenure.

Clearly shaken by the manner of Donegal’s defeat, O’Rourke, who has had the assistance of former Derry ace Paddy Bradley in his role as manager, lost no time in calling time on his tenure in the post.

“I think there is a brilliant group of lads within this Donegal squad. There is a lot of quality there that requires moulding going forward but at the same time I could not have asked for more from the players out there on the pitch,” declared O’Rourke.

Since the controversy surrounding the Donegal Academy which was sparked by the resignation of Director Karl Lacey, Donegal have been impacted by a series of setbacks which promoted CRoke Park chiefs to launch a detailed review into aspects of the county’s governance. This has been undertaken and it is understood that remedial action is being taken on certain fronts.

Obviously with the curtain having come down on Donegal’s inter-county season there will be adequate time in which to find a successor to O’Rourke but even then such will be the expectations from the new boss that a queue of candidates may not be forming.