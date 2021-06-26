All eyes on Louth boss Harte in battle of the veterans

Gaelic Games

Ulster interest in the All-Ireland Championship does not just end at the borders of the northern province, of course.

A few significant Tyrone eyes will be tuned into GAAGO come 1.30pm tomorrow as Mickey Harte enters his 19th consecutive season chasing a Championship win, only this time with a Louth baseball cap perched upon his head.

Harte will face another veteran manager when Louth face Offaly, managed by John Maughan, who was winning a Munster title with Clare as far back as 1992 and brought Mayo to the 1996 All-Ireland final.

Two other games will take place in the Leinster Championship. Wicklow will face neighbours Wexford at 3pm in Aughrim tomorrow, buoyed by their relegation play-off win over Cavan a fortnight prior, while Carlow are at home to Longford.

This evening, quite a few houses around south Armagh will be keenly aware of what goes down on the further shore of the island as Sligo face All-Ireland contenders Mayo in Tony McEntee’s first game on the sideline as a county manager, while he also has former Donegal goalkeeper Paul Durcan as a selector.

Added spice comes in the fact that McEntee was previously a part of the Mayo set-up as a selector under Stephen Rochford as they reached an All-Ireland final and his input received praise from former player Andy Moran this week.

In Munster, Kerry will be in action this evening when they take on Clare in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Many will be keen to see how Peter Keane manages to get past a Clare team that have been building throughout the last seven seasons under Colm Collins and only recently just failed to get up to Division One in the play-off series.

As ever, David Clifford remains the key fascination for anyone watching Kerry but the form of Sean O’Shea has shown everyone how he has adapted his game and become a serious foil for Clifford.

Limerick, meanwhile, face Waterford in the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.