All-Ireland champions Limerick lift league title with ease

Hurling

There is just no stopping Limerick when it comes to achieving hurling success.

All-Ireland champions for the past three years, John Kiely’s side delivered their now traditional high-octane display in accounting for Kilkenny by 2-20 to 0-15 in yesterday’s Allianz League final at Páirc Uí Caoimh, Cork.

Limerick were in command for the most part, their attack revelling in bountiful possession and their defence frustrating Kilkenny’s efforts to produce a finishing burst.

Ahead at the interval by 1-13 to 0-10, Limerick turned up the heat after the break and might well have won by a greater margin.

Barry Nash fires home Limerick's opening goal — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

In the final analysis, it was spectacular goals from Barry Nash and Aaron Gillane along with a helping of points from the latter and man of the match Darragh O’Donovan that did the trick for the winners.

Eoin Cody and Paddy Deegan strove hard to keep Kilkenny afloat but such was Limerick’s dominance in the closing stages that they merely eased their way to yet another trophy.

Aaron Gillane celebrates after scoring Limerick's second goal — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Man of the match O’Donovan said afterwards: “We wanted to put in a big performance in this game ahead of the All-Ireland Championship and I think we did that.”

Meanwhile, Down got their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign off to an inauspicious start by losing to Kerry by 1-26 to 1-14 at Ballycran.

While Down were weakened to some extent by the absence of experienced trio Caolan Taggart, Chris Egan and Stuart Martin, the team were never able to reveal their poise and authority that can normally underpin home games.

Instead it was Kerry who made the early running and an Eoin Ross goal helped to pilot the visitors into a 1-9 to 0-6 interval lead.

Down’s hopes of making a recovery in the second period were rendered difficult because of the accuracy of Kerry’s Shane Conway who has been a thorn in the flesh of Ronan Sheehan’s side in the recent past.

On this occasion Conway was at his accurate best in landing 0-8 and keeping his side on the front foot as they repelled Down attacks.

It was the hard-working Pearse Og McCrickard who spearheaded Down’s resistance his eight-point haul helping to keep his side in the picture until the visitors widened the gap appreciably in the closing stages.

Saturday’s result is obviously a setback for Down and with three of their games in the competition away from home they will now hope to gain some degree of comfort on the road beginning with next week-end’s match against Laois.

In the Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship, Antrim were just edged out by Westmeath in a thrilling battle. Westmeath won by 2-14 to 3-8 after holding their nerve in a tense finish although Antrim’s performance merited plaudits.