All-Ireland champions Tyrone face tricky qualifier test against Armagh while Monaghan travel to Mayo

Tyrone's Padraig Hampsey and Armagh's Rian O'Neill will clash again in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship preliminary round

All-Ireland champions Tyrone must win in Armagh to keep their defence of their Sam Maguire crown alive.

Tyrone crashed out of Ulster at the hands of Derry and have been handed a difficult assignment with a trip to rivals Armagh after the draw was made this morning.

Kieran McGeeney’s side had six points to spare when the sides met in a fiery league encounter in the Athletic Grounds back in February which saw five red cards.

All four division one sides were paired together with Monaghan, who were also put out of Ulster by Derry, heading for Castlebar to face Mayo. Their preparation has been rocked with the news that Michael Plunkett has sustained a serious leg injury while Ryan O’Donoghue also faces a race against time to be fit for the clash.

Elsewhere Mickey Harte’s Louth make the long trip south to face Cork while Meath head for Ennis to tackle Clare after their poor showing against Dublin. The Royals won the league encounter between the sides by the minimum in March.

All ties will be played on the weekend of June 4/5 with the CCCC to confirm details in the coming days.

Qualifier draw round one

Mayo v Monaghan

Clare v Meath

Cork v Louth

Armagh v Tyrone

First named team has home advantage. Games to be played on June 4/5. CCCC to confirm details.