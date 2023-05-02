All-Ireland draw throws up some intriguing groups as Ulster counties prepare to renew rivalries

The draw for the All-Ireland Football Championship may well have been made but it’s the potential that the draw holds given that a substantial number of actual pairings remain undecided for the moment which has already captivated followers.

Yet despite this, Group One would already appear to hold the rich promise of becoming the most fascinating sector of what is a beguiling overall menu.

With the winners of the Kerry v Clare Munster Final to be joined by the losers of the Dublin v Louth showdown in Leinster, as well as by Mayo and Cork, the prospect of an appetising fixtures menu looms.

And Group Two is certainly not too far behind in appeal with the winners of the Galway v Sligo Connacht Championship Final to be joined by the Ulster runners-up, along with Tyrone and Westmeath. Right away the carrot of two heavyweights from the northern province going toe to toe will see the ‘house full’ notice resurrected.

As if this were not enough, the Leinster winners – and that will be Dublin in the eyes of most people – will join with the Connacht losers, Roscommon and Kildare in Group Three.

But leave it to Ulster to stamp its imprint in what could prove a highly-charged Group Four. The winners of the provincial crown, which will be contested by Armagh and Derry, will join the Munster runners-up along with Donegal and Monaghan in what will surely prove an alluring series of games.

Monaghan bowed out of the Ulster Championship against Derry on Saturday while Donegal succumbed to Down on Sunday week last, but now that these teams are getting another bite at the cherry their group will hold considerable fascination, particularly as the teams feel they have ground to make up.

The Munster Final between Kerry and Clare and the Connacht decider between Galway and Sligo will both take place this Sunday, while the Dublin v Louth Leinster decider and the Armagh v Derry Ulster showpiece will be played on Sunday week.

In all, six managers from the province will have the scent of provincial success in their nostrils, with Kieran McGeeney keen to see Armagh succeed and Rory Gallagher focused on back-to-back titles for Derry, while Tony McEntee will be bidding to take Sligo to success and Mickey Harte is particularly keen to chart glory for Louth.

In the Tailteann Cup, the confirmed teams in the four seeded groups are as follows:

Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London

Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford

Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow

Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim