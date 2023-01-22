All-Ireland final result in doubt as Kilmacud Crokes finished victory over Glen with too many players on the field

GAA

The Andy Merrigan Cup was in the Kilmacud Crokes clubhouse on Sunday night, but the ultimate destination of the All-Ireland club football Championship is up in the air with a potential replay after Kilmacud Crokes broke a rule in the All-Ireland final.

Derry club Glen had a ‘45’ in the closing play of the game, when Kilmacud replaced full-forward Dara Mullin with Conor Casey. Casey took his place among the Kilmacud defence, while Mullin also remained on the pitch as an active player on the goal line.

Rule 6.44 of the Official Guide on playing rules governs the number of players allowed on the pitch at any one time.

The penalties for breaches of the rule include the awarding of the game to the opposing team, or a replay, or a fine.

On Sunday night, the Glen club Chairman Barry Slowey stated: “We have been made aware that potentially a rule was broken and the club will be seeking clarification from the GAA on it.”

Ultimately, any appeal will be made through the Central Competition Controls Committee but the feeling is that an appeal brought through the club would result in a replay.

The game ended with Kilmacud winning 1-11 to 1-9, to complete a miserable day for Ulster clubs after Dunloy were also beaten in the hurling senior club decider, 1-22 to 1-15 after getting the benefit of an early goal.

Afterwards, Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke appeared to rule out an appeal.

“We can do nothing about that but it obviously does make a difference the more men they have in there, the harder it is for us to get a score out of it and I think we did ask the fourth official to get the free retaken but it didn’t happen,” he said.

“I can’t speak for the club or anything else but I don’t think that’s how the club operates. We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look it, that shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

However, this story is set to run.