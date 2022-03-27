Allianz Football League: Tyrone and Monaghan remain in Division One while Mickey Harte secures back-to-back promotions with Louth

There was high drama on the final day of the Allianz Football League, with plenty of promotion and relegations decided with the final kick of the ball.

The biggest story of the day is undoubtedly Dublin's dramatic relegation, with a last-gasp free from Jack McCarron securing Monaghan's place in the top flight and condemning Dessie Farrell's men to Division Two, a thought that would have been unimaginable only a few months ago.

Kildare were also relegated from Division One after a heavy loss to Mayo, with James Horan's side securing their place in the league final, where they will face Kerry, who had their first defeat of the season inflicted upon them by Tyrone in Killarney.

The Red Hands managed to preserve their Division 1 status in doing so.

It was Tyrone’s first win in Fitzgerald Stadium in 19 years, a complete contrast to the final round of last year’s league, when they conceded six goals and lost by 16 points, before charting an unlikely path to All-Ireland glory.

Events elsewhere meant Tyrone would have been spared the ignominy of relegation as All-Ireland champions anyway. But they did what was required of them anyway, repelling a couple of late Kerry attacks that failed to yield so much as a shot.

Darren McCurry was immense for the visitors, kicking 1-7 and torturing Dylan Casey, who was subbed after 56 minutes.

In Division Two, Roscommon joined Galway in booking their place in next year's top flight after beating the Tribesmen - who had already secured promotion. There was high drama at the other end of the table, as Cork just about survived after winning what amounted to a relegation playoff against Offaly by the bare minimum - 1-21 to 1-20.

In Division Three, Louth secured top spot and a place in Division Two with a comprehensive win over Wicklow, who go down to Division Four, while Limerick's win over Fermanagh ensured that they were also promoted, and can thus wave goodbye to the prospect of Tailteann Cup football.

In Louth’s case, former long-term Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made a remarkable achievement by securing back-to-back promotions for his newly adopted county, after inheriting the then-Division Four side just 16 months ago.

Laois were also relegated down to Division Four after a home defeat to Longford.

In Division Four, Cavan and Tipperary sealed their promotion to Division three with Saturday-night victories over Waterford and London respectively.

Division One finalists: Kerry vs Mayo

Division One relegated: Dublin and Kildare

Division Two finalists/promoted: Galway vs Roscommon

Division Two relegated: Offaly and Down

Division Three finalists/promoted: Louth vs Limerick

Division Three relegated: Laois and Wicklow

Division Four promoted: Cavan vs Tipperary