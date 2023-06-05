Andy McEntee is hungry to take big opportunity after Antrim net home Quarter-Final

Antrim may have grown accustomed to dwelling away from the spotlight, but at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh Andy McEntee’s side deservedly hogged the limelight in spectacular style.

It may ‘only’ have been a Tailteann Cup fixture, but the Saffrons’ spectacular victory achieved against a difficult backdrop cemented the general belief that they can now move on.

After a demanding first quarter in which Fermanagh ran the show, the Antrim side dug deep before half-time to go 0-6 to 0-5 at the break and subsequently what they achieved after the break was the stuff of sporting dreams.

When a Ryan Lyons goal added lustre to Fermanagh’s 1-8 to 0-7 advantage, Antrim decided to unfurl their talents in explosive style.

A stunning 58th minute Adam Loughran goal sent the side on a dizzying journey that culminated in substitute Oisin Doherty and full-forward Ruairi McCann snapping up golden goals that took the side into a sporting heaven – for now anyway.

And manager Andy McEntee lost no time in telling how it was for his often beleaguered side.

“Given some of the experiences we have had to date the lads could have been forgiven for thinking ‘Oh, here we go again’ smiled McEntee.

“No, that was not going to happen. We turned over some vital balls and when Fermanagh were attacking we looked a little more solid at the back.

“We kept pressing on and even on those occasions when we lost the ball we still had the legs to keep going. Now we can look forward to a quarter-final at home in Corrigan Park and that will be massive for us.

“The fact that we have a two-week break is as much as we would want in the circumstances. The lads are out on their feet after this game in serious heat”

“We have a lot of raw feet from the hard ground and the extra week break will make a huge difference from our perspective. I would hope, too, that our followers come out to support us in big numbers. We are enjoying our football, but then isn’t that always related to how many times you are winning?”

While McEntee’s tactical nous and motivational skills have given Antrim a new lease of life, Fermanagh are left to contemplate a game that slipped from their grasp – and more than once at that.

Manager Kieran Donnelly offered no excuses for his team’s performance.

“There’s no doubt we were on top in the first half, but as things turned out we weren’t able to build on that,” said Donnelly.

“We had chances, but did not take them. We worked hard, but Antrim finished strongly in the end.”

While Donnelly was naturally disappointed at the result, he was sharply critical of what he feels are two vital elements that could potentially have influenced the game.

“We had two teams playing in savage heat and yet we were not allowed water breaks. The boys were playing in stifling conditions and I think some method of allowing water breaks should have been allowed,” he said.

“There were no runners allowed either and I see these as essential in conditions such as we played in here. It’s all right the GAA talking about player safety and player welfare.”

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, C Cullen, L Cullen; S McGullion, J Cassidy, C McManus; R Jones 0-1, B Horan; C McShea, R Lyons 1-0, R McCaffrey 0-1; U Kelm 0-3, T McCaffrey 0-2, S Quigley 0-4.

Subs: G Cavanagh for McManus (35), G Jones 0-1 for Lyons (45), C McGee for Horan (54), J L Ellis for McGullion (64), D McGurn for Quigley (66).

Antrim: M Byrne 0-1 (45); P McCormick 0-1, P Healy 0-1, E McCabe; D McAleese, C McGettigan, M Jordan; C Stewart, C Hynds; C McLarnon, A Loughran 1-3, R McCann 0-1; P McBride, R McCann 1-1, D McEnhill 0-5 (4f).

Subs: C Johnston for McLarnon (45), D Lynch for McGettigan (50), R Boyle for McAleese (64), O Doherty 1-0 for R McCann (68).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)