Antrim must improve quickly to stay up, laments manager Andy McEntee after Offaly loss

Antrim 0-12 Offaly 2-12

It might still be January, but there’s a sense that Antrim are already facing an uphill battle to remain in Division Three after yesterday’s six-point loss to Offaly in Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons battled back gamely after falling eight behind in the second half to reduce the deficit to three points before Bernard Allen’s late major sealed the win for the Faithful County.

After hitting 12 wides, dropping a further five short and passing up at least four goal chances in the game, Andy McEntee admits the Saffrons have plenty to work on ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Newry to face Down.

“It was 2-12 to 12 points and they had two half chances and they got two goals. We’d four good chances and we got none,” said McEntee.

“Our ability to come back was commendable, but we were taking on shots that weren’t percentage shots. Even without the goal chances, it could have very easily been level.

“Two of our wides were scores at a vital stage when it was a three-point game – that’s disappointing.”

The visitors made a strong start to proceedings with Joe Maher and Dylan Hyland landing points inside the opening two minutes.

Dominic McEnhill and Ruairi McCann scored Antrim’s first two points, but the hosts were extremely wasteful in front of the posts, hitting five wides and dropping a further three into Ian Duffy’s hands.

Offaly had no such worries with Hyland, Peter Cunningham and Anto Sullivan landing fine scores with the aid of a strong breeze.

The opening goal of the game arrived on 25 minutes when Cunningham surged through the heart of the Antrim defence. As he swiftly ran out of road, the ball broke kindly for Ruairi McNamee, who clipped it past Michael Byrne and into the far corner of the net.

It was no less than Offaly deserved and Antrim closed the half with frees from Ryan Murray and McEnhill to reduce the deficit to seven points at the break.

The Saffrons played with a renewed vigour in the second period with Aghagallon’s Ruairi McCann hitting two points from play in an impressive second half cameo.

However, Antrim’s failure to reel in Offaly was a result of their inability to plunder goals.

Offaly goalkeeper Ian Duffy thwarted Creggan’s McCann and substitute Odhan Eastwood while Paddy Finnegan’s attempt to palm the ball into the net was cleared off the line by Rory Egan.

A goal in the final 10 minutes would have copper-fastened Antrim’s fightback. Instead, they conceded a goal at the other end with Allen finishing past Michael Byrne after a mix-up in the Antrim defence as Offaly recorded a six-point win in west Belfast.

ANTRIM: M Byrne; P Healy, D Lynch, J McAuley 0-1; D McAleese, J Finnegan, M Jordan; J Dowling, C Stewart 0-1; P McBride 0-1, R Murray 0-3 (0-3fs), C Duffin; P Shivers (0-1), R McCann (0-1), D McEnhill 0-2 (0-1f).

Subs: K Small for Dowling (HT), R McCann (Aghagallon) 0-2 for McEnhill (HT), P Finnegan for Duffin (45 mins), O Eastwood for R McCann (Creggan) (57 mins), P Mervyn for J Finnegan (65 mins).

OFFALY: I Duffy; C Donohoe, D Hogan, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham, L Pearson; J McEvoy 0-1, C McNamee; J Maher 0-1, R McNamee 1-1, S O’Toole Greene; N Dunne 0-2 (0-2fs), A Sullivan 0-3, D Hyland 0-4 (0-2fs).

Subs: B Allen 1-0 for O’Toole Greene (HT), C Farrell for Dunne (49 mins), L Egan for Maher (61 mins), J Bryant for Hyland (70 mins), A Brazil for Donohoe (72 mins).

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)