Antrim off to flyer in promotion bid

Antrim's hurlers got their promotion drive off to a winning start with a nine-point victory over Wicklow at Arklow yesterday.

Having beaten the same opposition by 26 points in the pre-season Kehoe Cup competition, the Saffrons went into the game as strong favourites but found the Garden men in resolute form in the first half and Antrim led by a single point, 0-8 to 0-7, at the break.

Antrim took control after the restart, outscoring their hosts by eight points to seal a 0-20 to 0-11 win.

Neil McManus hit 10 points in the comfortable victory.

Wicklow competed well in the opening half as they led four times before the Saffrons hit the final two points of the first half to move 0-8 to 0-7 up.

But with McManus continuing his free-scoring form, Antrim hit eight straight points after the break.

Michael Bradley was also among the scorers as Antrim eased to victory.

The Arklow contest was Darren Gleeson's first league match in charge of the Saffrons after he was installed in the job in September.

In the all-Ulster clash in Division 2A, Derry took bragging rights with a 1-19 to 0-19 win over Down at Celtic Park.

The Oak Leafers led by 1-11 to 0-7 at half-time, Richie Mullan with the goal and Cormac O'Doherty on song from placed balls.

Oisin MacManus helped cut the gap for Down after the break but three points was as close as the Ardsmen could get.

In Division 3A, another all-Ulster affair saw Donegal and Armagh meet at Letterkenny.

The sides were level at 0-9 apiece at half-time but Armagh dominated the second half and goals from Eoin McGuinness and Ryan Gaffney helped the Orchard men to a 2-17 to 0-15 victory.

Tyrone travelled to Darver to take on Louth and came away with a 1-21 to 1-16 victory.

The sides were level at 0-16 apiece with seven minutes to go but a Conor Grogan goal and points from Liam Armstrong and Ben Gormley put the Red Hands in the driving seat.

Louth responded with a Shane Callan goal but Tyrone held on for a deserved victory.

Also in Division 3A, Monaghan welcomed Longford to Inniskeen but found their visitors too strong, losing out 2-16 to 0-18.

In Division 3B, Fermanagh hosted Leitrim at Brewster Park and got their campaign off to a winning start with a 2-12 to 1-13 victory.

The Erne men were well in control at the break, leading 2-7 to 0-4 with goals from a John Duffy penalty and Tom Keenan.

Leitrim fought back in the second half, cutting the gap to a single point going into injury time, helped by a Jamie Ward goal.

However, a late Duffy point eased Fermanagh nerves and the home side managed to hold on for the victory.

In Saturday's Division 3B game, Cavan were beaten by Lancashire at Abbottstown, losing a low-scoring encounter by 0-15 to 0-8.