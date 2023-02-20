Andy McEntee targets Antrim momentum after banishing Tipperary

Andy McEntee stopped short of saying that his side turned a corner with their win over Tipperary, but he was immensely pleased to see the positive reaction his players produced following their narrow defeat to Down in round two.

“The lads knew themselves that they had put together a pretty good performance and that was reflected in the type of work they did over the past two weeks," he said after the Saffrons recorded a comprehensive 1-19 to 0-14 win at Semple Stadium.

"The attitude and the application was really good. Next week will tell if we’ve really turned a corner, one game is hardly a huge sample size to look at, but we’ve got to build on this and get better again against Fermanagh, but you’d like to think that it could be the start of a bit of momentum.”

Certainly there was plenty to admire about Antrim’s performance here, even if it had to measured in the context of a dreadfully poor display from the home side.

Even the first 15 minutes, which Tipperary edged by 0-2 to 0-1, saw Antrim enjoy far more possession, only to be undone by some appalling shooting.

Their nerves were settled when Conor Stewart seized a Tipp kickout before driving a low shot inside Michael O’Reilly’s near post.

Tipperary stayed in contention for the next 10 minutes thanks to impressive points from Jack Kennedy and Paudie Feehan, but a black card to team captain Shane O’Connell put them on the back foot and, once the second half started, Antrim quickly moved through the gears to record a comfortable win, scoring six points without reply from the 40th to the 55th minute.

McEntee added: “I thought there were a lot of things we could have done better here tonight, but it’s starting to look like we have something to offer when we do things properly.”