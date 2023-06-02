Andy McEntee’s ‘dynamic spirit’ is key to Antrim’s surge, says captain Peter Healy

Antrim captain Peter Healy believes that statistics, which have in the past have tended to militate against his side, can prove to be in their favour when they meet Fermanagh in their third game in the Tailteann Cup on Sunday.

In achieving back to back wins over Leitrim and Wexford to date, the Saffrons have accumulated a total score of 5-33 — a stunning return by their own standards.

But even more importantly from Healy’s perspective, he sees this as providing the incentive for the side to try and extend what is proving to be a lucrative scoring spree when they they square up to Kieran Donnelly’s side a the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Healy is in no doubt, too, that manager Andy McEntee, the former Meath boss, is chiefly responsible for the team’s recent impressive scoring surge.

“I think Andy has give us all belief in ourselves and we have taken things on from there,” points out Healy. “There is no doubt that he has amended the side and they have responded in a very passionate fashion. We have believed all along that we do really possess good players but it was always a case of getting us to play well as a team on the day.

“Andy has succeeded in doing that through his dynamic spirit and the players are up for this challenge against Fermanagh. We will certainly not be going going to the Athletic Grounds with an inferiority complex.

“We have played Armagh twice at the Athletic Grounds this year but I think we are a better team now than we were in those games. It’s up to us to prove ourselves on Sunday and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

McEntee has certainly amended the side and with Healy as a defensive lynchpin, Conor Stewart a towering force at midfield and Dominic McEnhill and Ruairi McCann on on fire in the attack, the players feel they can rise to the occasion.

And in Michael Byrne, Antrim possess one of the top goalkeepers in the province while they also have strength on the bench.

“Players want to play for Antrim now and that’s the important thing,” maintains Healy. “We want to make more progress. It has been a case of so near yet so far for us in the past but lately we have been more capable of closing out games.

“The fact that we have a couple of wins under our belts has given us added belief. This should prove a serious help in the circumstances, I believe.”