Antrim ace Patrick McBride puts grief on back burner to fire up Saffrons against Armagh

Declan Lynch (right) will hope to play some part for Antrim against Armagh after recovering from injury — © ©INPHO/Declan Roughan

Patrick McBride can prove a source of inspiration for Antrim when the Saffrons take on Armagh — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Patrick McBride’s passion, skill and commitment surfaced to such an extent in the latter half of the Allianz League that he has now become Antrim’s go-to player.

And seldom will his many-sided qualities be more necessary than in Saturday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship opener against Armagh at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds (5.00pm).

Indeed, not only have McBride’s playing attributes come even more sharply into focus, but his strength of character and devotion to his county have been vividly underlined.

While an Armagh team endeavouring to chart a rehabilitation course will undoubtedly pose questions, McBride has the capacity to replicate the stunning show that brought a confident Cavan side to their knees at Corrigan Park three weeks ago.

Coming as it did just three weeks after the death of his beloved sister Marie, the match made inroads into McBride’s very soul – yet to say that he delivered in style would be putting it mildly.

Five points from play, a work-rate that bordered on phenomenal and a particularly palatable yearning to see tragedy overcome hoisted him onto a special pedestal.

Now it’s back to business tomorrow night with Antrim hoping to make an early impact in the Ulster series – something that would delight the utterly dedicated McBride.

The fact that he is surrounded by quality players persuades the ace that the Saffrons do not quite deserve the ‘outsiders’ tag.

With James McAuley and Marc Jordan cementing the defence in front of goalkeeper Michael Byrne, and Ruairi McCann, Dominic McEnhill and Odhran Eastwood linking up with McBride in what will be an unstinting quest for scores, Antrim’s aspirations of extending their Championship involvement cannot be written off.

And it’s the ‘family feel’ within the Antrim squad that McBride believes will prove a decided asset when the heat is applied at what will be a packed Athletic Grounds.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks but when you have good team-mates around you, a supportive family and a great manager who are all right behind you, you can take great comfort from this,” he states.

“The manager, the backroom staff and the players are special people. We are all stronger together and we hope this proves the case on Saturday night.”

His sentiments are enthusiastically endorsed by former skipper Declan Lynch, who is back in the squad. Currently recovering from a hamstring problem, he remains hopeful that he might get to play some part in Saturday’s contest.

And while Lynch was disappointed that Antrim did not derive the level of encouragement they had hoped for from the League, nonetheless he views this match with Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh panel as a fresh challenge.

“I know that they were relegated, but when you look at their results you see that they lost games by narrow margins,” points out Lynch. “I still believe they are a good side and I have no doubt that they will be keen to compensate for their league form in the Ulster Championship.

“They will be at home and I know their fans will get behind them, so we have to be ready for what’s coming down the line.

“There is no doubt that we have good players in this Antrim team but the challenge for us is to blend as a unit. We know Armagh will be a very tough nut to crack, and although we are aware of their injury situation, we still believe they will be capable of parading a strong side.”