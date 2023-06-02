Antrim boss Andy McEntee targeting a Tailteann Cup boost against Fermanagh

Kieran Donnelly and Fermanagh will be keen to get one over their Ulster rivals

When former Meath manager Andy McEntee took up the reins as Antrim boss he knew that he was facing into a stiff challenge.

The team won only two of their seven games in Division Three of the Allianz League and were rather fortunate to avoid relegation.

The Ulster Championship provided no comfort for the Saffrons with a preliminary round defeat to Armagh being followed by inclusion in the Tailteann Cup line-up.

But when back-to-back victories against Leitrim and Wexford were duly recorded, the flame of hope was re-lit within the county.

Now as the team prepare to take on Fermanagh in their third Tailteann Cup fixture on Sunday, morale has been restored and spirit has been revived.

Antrim manager Andy McEntee has seen his side make a strong start to the Tailteann Cup

Victory in this game at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh (3.00pm) would provide a further boost for an Antrim side that took some time to engage forward gear this year.

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly, meanwhile, is only prepared to take one step at a time as he surveys a competition which to date has thrown up some high-scoring games without quite having projected a side that could be regarded as favourites to lift the trophy.

Fermanagh’s form in the League was impressive with players like Ryan Jones, Ultan Kelm, Brandon Horan, Josh Largo Ellis and the Cullen brothers Lee and Che stepping up smartly to the mark.

But Antrim have been more than holding their own of late. In the process, Conor Stewart has continued to blossom as a midfielder of considerable status, Dominic McEnhill and Ruairi McCann are polished finishers and Michael Byrne is among the best goalkeepers in the country.

Kieran Donnelly and Fermanagh will be keen to get one over their Ulster rivals

It’s the midfield battle that could dominate today’s proceedings given the quality of the quartet who will be manning that zone while the attack that is plied with most possession could well plot a victory.

In this connection Antrim can look to Conor Stewart to underpin their challenge in gaining primary possession, something that manager McEntee views as a vital element in any game.

Indeed he has had to exercise patience in reconstructing his side but the indications are that they could rise to the occasion today and perhaps eke out what could prove a key victory. McEntee has not been slow in making what he felt were necessary adjustments to the side and these have been paying dividends to some extent.

But victory today will require an all-round cohesive effort especially as Fermanagh tend to set up defensively in the hope of thwarting opponents. They break quickly and utilise space to good effect with supporting players more than capable of taking scores. And it can certainly be taken for granted that Kieran Donnelly’s resolute side will not be yielding ground in their efforts to progress further in their pursuit of silverware.