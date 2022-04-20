Antrim chief Enda McGinley backs his experienced stars to see off Cavan in Ulster Championship opener

Enda McGinley says victory over Cavan would be a huge shot in the arm for Antrim football

The vastly experienced Michael McCann can wield a big influence for Antrim against Cavan in the Ulster Championship at Corrigan Park on Saturday

Antrirn manager Enda McGinley is urging his side to achieve a performance level that they have not reached to date this year when they confront Cavan in the first of the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals at Corrigan Park, Belfast on Saturday.

The Saffrons failed in their bid to make it back-to-back promotions by reaching Division Two in the Allianz League, but triple All-Ireland winners McGInley and his managerial partner Stephen O’Neill believe that victory over the Breffni side would be a huge shot in the arm for Antrim football.

They have watched Cavan glide to promotion in the league and are fully aware that manager Mickey Graham and his right-hand man Ryan McMenamin, yet another triple All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, will have their players in peak condition.

Indeed, McGinley makes no bones about how he views Cavan’s prompt return to Division Three.

“They are easily the most physically strong team that we have encountered this year,” reveals McGinley, “They only lost one game in the league and that was against Tipperary. With their proven experience, heart and fight they will be a big challenge for us.

“That’s why I feel we have to reach a new level in terms of performance. It’s in us and there would be no better day to produce it.”

It was incurring losses in their last two league games against Westmeath (1-13 to 0-12) and Louth (1-12 to 0-8) that extinguished Antrim’s hopes of promotion, but McGinley is hopeful that his side will have absorbed lessons from that experience.

He is emphatic, though, that his side must lift their game to a new peak.

“Intensity is the x-factor. It is driven by hunger, fire and pride. It is the rocket fuel that can lift a side onto a new level. Without it, all the tactics and coaching in the world are completely hollow,” asserts McGinley.

In an Antrim side that may have lacked consistency, it was the energy, commitment and drive of 36-year-old Michael McCann that helped to stoke the embers on occasions when the team’s fire threatened to fizzle out.

The Cargin clubman, who was in the Antrim side that lost to Tyrone in the 2009 Ulster final, continues to unveil his pride in wearing the saffron jersey and sees Saturday an opportunity to rekindle pride within the county.

When he was recalled to the squad two years ago by then manager Lenny Harbinson, McCann expressed the hope then that “I might have something to offer the Saffrons on the field of play”.

He has done that and more, his spirit and personality providing uplift and encouragement when needed.

“Michael sets a great example and his experience can prove invaluable, especially when the chips are down at championship level,” maintains manager McGinley.

Yet McCann is not the only elder statesmen in the Antrim side. Ricky Johnston, James Laverty, Peter Healy, Martin Johnston, Ryan Murray, Tomas McCann and Connor Murray have all soldiered in the trenches for some considerable time and, if success has been fleeting, this has not served to dilute their passion or loyalty to their county.

It’s qualities such as these that McGinley in particular hopes to see in abundance as Antrim bid to book a semi-final place and, in the process, add a fresh dimension to the overall championship.

With Tyrone having already booked a semi-final meeting with Derry, who just failed to gain promotion from Division Two of the league, there is now a sense of expectation that this year’s championship could build into an enthralling series. With teams apprehensive about participating in the inaugural Tailteann Cup competition, the thirst for championship success has already intensified.

“Obviously championship football is a different kettle of fish to league action but there is enough experience in the side to meet the test that Cavan will pose on the day. We have to be up for it and it’s great that the match is going ahead at Corrigan Park,” adds McGinley.