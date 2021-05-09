Antrim claim famous win over Clare to pile early-season pressure on Brian Lohan

Antrim hurlers secured a famous victory over Clare in Belfast today – and in the process turned up the early-season heat on Banner boss Brian Lohan.

In their first appearance since landing the Joe McDonagh Cup in Croke Park last December, Darren Gleeson’s Saffron underdogs gave a thrilling hint that they might just be able to mix it with the hurling heavyweights this season.

They looked well positioned having recovered from a porous to trail by just two points at the break, with a stiff Corrigan Park breeze to come in the second half.

From there to the finish they always appeared the more likely winners, even if it took them until the dying minutes to make the decisive burst.

Clare had drawn level through David Reidy’s third point before Antrim’s evergreen hero, Neil McManus, made the game’s most decisive intervention, skipping inside a tackle to land a monster point from between his own ‘45’ and ‘65’.

That came in the 70th minute; three minutes later it was the turn of 'man of the match' Ciaran Clarke to tap over a free won by sub Daniel McCloskey, bringing his afternoon’s haul to 1-11. Soon after the clock ran out on Clare, who could have no complaints.

The visitors started with the backing of a fresh breeze arguably worth six or seven points, and they initially made ultra-efficient use of the elements, leading by 0-9 to 0-3 after just 13 minutes.

Tony Kelly looked as if he had stepped straight from his stellar 2020 without the minor detail of a five-month lockdown, linking play, winning frees and pointing effortlessly from play and from placed balls.

And yet Antrim’s workrate and intensity, never in doubt, became ever more telling as the half progressed.

A hat-trick of points before the water break, from Clarke, a monster Neil McManus free from his own ‘65’ and Conal Cunning, margin the Saffron deficit to just three. And even though the Banner quickly riposted with points from Diarmuid Ryan and Shane O’Donnell after the water break, they were now struggling to emulate that earlier fluency.

Much of that was down to Antrim’s commendable efforts and as the half progressed the were causing increasing problems for the Clare full-back line.

This culminated in Clarke’s equalising goal on 29 minutes, the corner-forward bursting into open prairie after Paddy Donnellan slipped.

Clarke’s angled shot packed plenty of punch, but Eibhear Quilligan is sure to be disappointed that his attempted parry failed to keep the sliotar crossing the line.

Clare countered by scoring four of the last six points before half-time, including three deadball strikes from Kelly that brought the All Star’s first half haul to 0-8, three from play. And yet, trailing by just 1-11 to 0-16 and with the wind to come, Antrim were still firmly in the hunt.

SCORERS – Antrim: C Clarke 1-11 (9f, 1 ‘65’), K Molloy, N McManus (2f) 0-3 each, C Cunning 0-2, E Campbell, C McCann 0-1 each. Clare: T Kelly 0-11 (7f, 1 ’65), D Reidy 0-3, D Ryan, S O’Donnell 0-2 each, C Malone, C Guilfoyle, A Shanagher, A McCarthy 0-1 each.

Antrim: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy, N McManus; M Brady, J McNaughton, N McKenna; C Cunning, C McCann, C Clarke. Subs: E O’Neill for McNaughton (47), D Nugent for McCann (56), C Johnston for Bradley (63), D McCloskey for Cunning (70).

Clare: E Quilligan; P Flanagan, C Cleary, P Donnellan; D Ryan, J Conlon, A McCarthy; C Galvin, T Kelly; C Malone, D Reidy, C Guilfoyle; A Shanagher, S O’Donnell, R Taylor. Subs: R Hayes for Flanagan (ht), L Corry for Taylor (ht), D Fitzgerald for Galvin (50), S Golden for Guilfoyle (50).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway)