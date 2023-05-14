Antrim defeat Leitrim to make winning start in Tailteann Cup

Antrim 3-18 Leitrim 2-12

Three second-half goals proved the difference for Antrim as they got their Tailteann Cup campaign off to the best possible start at Corrigan Park.

Man-of-the-match Adam Loughran netted goals either side of one from Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann after the visitors had twice found majors to keep them in contention.

But the dam burst as Antrim powered home and will be extremely happy with their afternoon's work to bag the points.

"They started a little sharper than us," said Antrim manager, Andy McEntee.

"In fairness to our lads, the early goal goals knocked them but we responded pretty well. If I'm brutally honest, they were getting their scores a little easier in the first-half than we were, but the second-half performance was a lot better, bar the last seven or eight minutes.

"Only for Mick (Byrne, goalkeeper) in the first-half, there was another couple on offer so that's a little bit concerning, but the response was vital and that is very pleasing as in the past, we've conceded goals and went into our shell.

"Instead, we pushed on and some of the goals we got were really well-worked."

Leitrim couldn't have asked for a better start as just four minutes in, late replacement Barry McNulty rose to meet Keith Beirne's dropping shot to palm home.

Antrim responded well and led 0-10 to 1-5 at the break with a good spread of scores spearheaded by Dominic McEnhill, yet both goalkeepers made some top-class saves in the period.

Antrim opened the second-half brightly with points from Loughran and McEnhill, but were then caught again with Aidan Flynn floating from the right to the back post where Jack Heslin rose to palm home.

But the Antrim response was excellent as they worked three fine goals with Adam Loughran blasting home either side on one from Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann to see Antrim off to a great start in the competition.

Scorers, Antrim: A Loughran 2-3, D McEnhill 0-6 (5f), R McCann (Aghagallon) 1-2, M Byrne 0-2 (1f, 1 45), R Boyle 0-1, C Stewart 0-1, R McCann (Creggan) 0-1, P McCormick 0-1, P Healy 0-1

Scorers for Leitrim: P Keaney 0-4 (2f), J Heslin 1-1, B McNulty 1-0, D Rooney 0-3, M Plunkett 0-1, P Dolan 0-1, J Rooney 0-1, K Beirne