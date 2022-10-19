Antrim dominate Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year selections after superb season for county hurlers

Antrim have claimed the lion’s share of the places on the Joe McDonagh Hurling Team of the Year.

The Saffrons won the trophy by beating Kerry in the Final and since then the sport has enjoyed a new lease of life in the county.

There are Antrim faces in every sector of the team, something that will be particularly pleasing to manager Darren Gleeson, who will be in charge again next year.

Goalkeeper Ryan Elliott, who was outstanding in Dunloy’s latest championship coup on Sunday, is one of four Antrim defenders in the side, the others being Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh and Eoghan Campbell.

Keelan Molloy is included at midfield, while Conal Cunning and Ciaran Clarke have been named in the attack.

The inclusion of so many Antrim players is viewed as a further boost for the sport in the county and, with manager Gleeson hoping to plot further progress in 2023, the signs are certainly encouraging for the future.

Nor is Antrim the only Ulster county to gain recognition in the side. Down’s Daithi Sands, whose father Noel rendered outstanding service to the county in the past, is also included in the forward division.

He was particularly sharp at both club and county level this year and his elevation to the Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year represents another feather in the cap of Down hurling.

Kerry, who were beaten by Antrim by 5-22 to 4-24 in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, have four players on the team in star defender Fionan Mackessy along with Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle and sharpshooter Padraig Boyle.

Carlow ace Chris Nolan is also honoured for the third consecutive season and is flanked by teammate Martin Kavanagh while Offaly dynamo David Nally is included named at midfield.

The team will be honoured at a black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night and already GAA President Larry McCarthy has hailed the progress which he feels has been made at various levels of hurling this year.

“In particular, I feel that the Joe McDonagh Cup has once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, hugely entertaining matches that culminated in a stunning win for Antrim over Kerry in the final,” points out McCarthy.

Joe McDonagh Team of the Year: Ryan Elliot (Antrim); Joe Maskey (Antrim), Gerard Walsh (Antrim), Eoin Ross (Kerry); Fionan Mackessy (Kerry), Eoghan Campbell (Antrim), Mikey Boyle (Kerry); Keelan Molloy (Antrim), David Nally (Offaly); Martin Kavanagh (Carlow), Chris Nolan (Carlow), Daithí Sands (Down); Conal Cunning (Antrim), Pádraig Boyle (Kerry), Ciarán Clarke (Antrim).