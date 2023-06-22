Antrim duo Adam Loughran and Ruairi McCann bidding to banish big stage demons

Antrim duo Adam Loughran and Ruairi McCann are no strangers to defeat in matches that really matter.

They have turned out for their St Mary’s Aghagallon club in each of the last two county senior football championship finals and tasted the bitter pill of defeat on both occasions.

It was Erin’s Own Cargin who lowered the St Mary’s colours in last year’s decider and Kickhams Creggan who proved their masters in 2021.

It’s hardly surprising then that the pair are at concert pitch for Sunday’s Tailteann Cup semi-final against Meath at Croke Park, their county’s biggest game for some considerable time.

Loughran and McCann have certainly made a big impact in the competition and forming as they do the central spine of the Saffrons attack — with McCann at centre-three-quarters and McCann at full-forward —they will carry a considerable threat as well as a big burden of responsibility.

However, a four-match unbeaten run will send Antrim into battle conscious that if they can replicate their recent form, their prospects of reaching the Tailteann Cup decider will be enhanced.

It was a 51st minute goal from Loughran that set them on the road to victory over Fermanagh, while McCann bagged the team’s only goal against Carlow in their stunning 1-19 to 1-15 win last weekend. Wexford and Leitrim are the other two sides who have borne the full force of Antrim’s recent renaissance.

However, manager Andy McEntee is conscious that his team face a tough test against a Meath side that have gained in confidence and momentum of late.

Yet given his detailed knowledge of the Royal county squad, having spent six years at the helm prior to taking up his present role, the expectation is that he will be fully prepared for whatever they throw at his Saffrons.

“I would be aware of Meath’s strengths but I am also familiar with the Antrim plus-factors,” says McNamee.

“In this respect, we have players who can fulfil key roles and the fact that the team is gaining in experience and is getting the chance to play in Croke Park are plus-factors.”

Antrim’s arrival in the semi-finals has triggered an explosion of interest and county PRO Dan McGonnell certainly puts things in perspective when he says: “Usually our crowds for league games can be measured in hundreds but on Sunday this Antrim team can expect to have huge support from thousands of followers. It’s not every day the county team gets to play at Croke Park in a national competition. It would be terrific if we could get a win and make it into the final.”

Meath manager Colm O’Rourke is convinced that his team’s win over Down coupled with last weekend’s triumph against Wexford has ignited fresh drive within his squad.

"I think we saw a very good performance coming and that’s precisely what happened against Wexford,” states O’Rourke. “I believe the Down game marked a fork in the road for us and, since then, our training has gone really, really well.”

A warning for Antrim, surely.