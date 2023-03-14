Antrim eager to mix with hurling's elite for years to come: Michael Bradley

Antrim’s Michael Bradley wants another two points on the board following victory over Laois — © ©INPHO/Gary Carr

A fourth year among hurling’s elite awaits Antrim after their gritty and uncompromising victory over Laois at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

In so many ways, it is an achievement that could well fly under the radar. The manner in which the top two Leagues are set up opens the door for questioning.

By beating Laois, a clash that went the other way last year, Antrim now have a free hit at home against Tipperary in their last game. Even an unlikely win for Laois over Dublin means the midlanders would lose out on the head-to-head rule, and have to play a relegation Play-Off against the team that finish bottom of Division 1A, already confirmed as Westmeath.

Antrim were thankful of that system last year as they faced Offaly and won by seven points.

The year before that, they didn’t need to rely on it having beaten Clare and Laois and gained a draw against Wexford.

Antrim's Niall McKenna is chased by Patrick Purcell of Laois — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Whatever means they have to take, Antrim will not be fussy. The main thing is to cement their place among the great and good of hurling, according to midfielder Michael Bradley, who was a whirl of hard work, turnovers and honesty in their seven-point victory over Laois.

“We will not get carried away but at least we are a team that when we look at ourselves, they are 10 years in Division One and we want to emulate that for teams coming down the line in Antrim,” said the St John’s man, playing on his home turf of Corrigan Park.

“If you can stay and get five or six games in Division One, it puts you in good stead for the Championship and improves everything in the county.”

One encouraging facet for Antrim has been that in every game they have had moments where they stood toe-to-toe with their opponents. There have been no hockeyings, with the eight-point defeat away to Waterford the greatest margin to date.

With Nigel Elliott back from Australia, manager Darren Gleeson must feel like he has another ‘new’ player back in Bradley, who has been injury-free this term and one of the best performers in the League.

“It’s the old saying, ‘It’s about the team’ and I don’t really care, but there is no doubt over the last few years, I had a double tear in my calf and I was struggling to put three or four games together. But touch wood, that’s four games on the bounce and I’m happy enough,” he said.

“To play like that and for the team to win, that’s all that matters. We knew coming in that they like to lump a lot of ball on top of Ryan Mullaney at 11. It is hard to do that against the wind, it saps a lot of energy and is hard to keep any form up front. To go in two points down at half-time, to be honest I was relieved it was only the two.

“We came out in the second half and put in a mighty shift. It wasn’t pretty, a day like that in Corrigan Park, but it had to be done.”

Antrim are reaping the benefit of Nigel Elliott's return from Australia — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

While 2021 had at least the sugar hit of an opening day win over Clare and a brilliant fightback to earn a point against Wexford, the games so far have been about accentuating the positives from decent displays which ultimately yielded no points prior to Laois.

“We will have a big one next week, it’s a big one to get on the board,” stated Bradley.

“The last few weeks were frustrating but I suppose we were up against Kilkenny and didn’t show up in the first half against Dublin. We put in a good performance in the second half against Dublin and put in a solid shift.

“It was good, but we got no reward. That’s what can happen, you have to take it on the chin and go again. It was good to go up against a team who realistically are on a par with ourselves and edge it.”

And what does the bigger picture look like before Tipperary, a county with numerous Antrim connections, travel north after a confidence-boosting win last weekend over Waterford?

“It’s two points on the board and we will go into next week and attack that,” said Bradley. “We will go in against Tipperary, we want another two points, we will not make any excuse about it. We went to Dublin and Waterford looking the two points.

“Darren (Gleeson) is always about working through the League, even with a two-week break after Dublin we did a fair bit of running in preparing for the Championship, and we have to put our best foot forward. That’s where we will be judged, on the summer.”