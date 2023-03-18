Antrim facing major Tipperary test, while Down and Derry target survival boost

In overcoming Laois last weekend, Antrim furnished themselves with a modicum of comfort going forward in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League but will face a huge test when they confront unbeaten Tipperary at Corrigan Park tomorrow (1.45pm).

Manager Darren Gleeson has already urged a greater effort from his side and with Tipperary having chalked up four successive wins, they will undoubtedly prove formidable opponents. Yet the Saffrons have regained an element of belief and with Neil McManus, Conal Cunning, James McNaughton, Domhnall Nugent and Niall McKenna on form, they have the capacity to make life difficult for their visitors.

Derry and Down, meanwhile, face difficult assignments away to Carlow and Kerry respectively in Division 2A. The two Ulster teams are still burdened by relegation worries with each having only one draw from four games to their credit.

Derry manager Johnny McGarvey is particularly anxious to see his team avoid relegation while his Down counterpart Ronan Sheehan is hopeful that his players can come good against Kerry.

In Division 2B, Donegal will face Tyrone at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny tomorrow (1pm) where each side will be keen to move further up the table. Indeed, the match could well prove to be a shoot-out between Donegal ace Declan Coulter and Tyrone’s Michael Little.

Fermanagh manager Joe Baldwin is particularly anxious to see his side overcome Armagh in Division 3A when they meet today at Middletown (2pm) as victory could bolster their promotion prospects.

The accuracy of Daniel Teague coupled with the skills of Ryan Bogue, Dannan McKeogh and newcomer Sean McKendry have been a source of encouragement to Fermanagh but with ace scorer Fionntan Donnelly in sparkling form for Armagh, they could test the Erne County to the full.

Meanwhile, Division 3A table-toppers Monaghan will meet Roscommon at Grattan Park, Inniskeen today (2pm) where a win would further consolidate their role as pacesetters.