Antrim fightback to hold Offaly to a draw

Down lost to Wexford while Fermanagh got the better of London

Antrim turned in a powerhouse second-half performance to hold Offaly to a draw in the National Camogie League after the midland outfit had dominated the first-half in assembling a 2-7 to 1-2 lead.

The Saffrons defence had been forced to withstand considerable pressure as their opponents swept through time and again. In contrast, Antrim were limited in terms of their attacking capacity with only Caitrinn Dobbin and Aine Magill carrying a limited threat going forward.

Sarah Hardling and Mairead Tiernan grabbed Offaly’s goals but it was the Ulster side that took a firm grip on proceedings after the break.

With Dobbin accurate from play and frees and Magill also hungry for scores, Antrim ate into Offaly’s lead and after Magill had given her side a considerable boost by landing their first goal, Siobhan McKillop complemented this with a second.

In a pulsating finish, Offaly managed to contain Antrim’s sustained pressure with the sides finishing at 2-8 each.

New Wexford camogie manager Colin Sunderland is certainly making an impact and yesterday he masterminded an impressive 2-17 to 0-9 win over Down. Wexford hit the ground running in the game and although Down at one stage threatened to make a bigger impact, Wexford’s experience and fitness proved key assets.

In the Ladies National Football League Fermanagh had a comfortable 3-10 to 0-6 over a London side that has been finding the going particularly tough in the competition.

Courteney Murphy is making an impact in the Fermanagh side and along with Aoife Flanagan and Laura Grew she shared Antrim’s goal tally.

This was supplemented by a raft of points from Roisin O’Reilly and Danielle Maguire, two players who are very much in form with the Erne outfit just now.

Also in the Ladies National Football League, Limerick proved too strong for Derry in Division Four Group B.

Even by half-time Limerick had stamped their imprint on the game when they led by 1-5 to 0-1 and when Iris Kennelly complemented her first-half goal with another after the break Derry were left floundering as Limerick finished comfortable winners on a 2-7 to 0-4 score line.