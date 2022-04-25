Antrim had no answer to Cavan’s physicality, admits joint manager Stephen O’Neill

Antrim 0-10 Cavan 1-20

Top man: Paddy Lynch, who landed eight points for Cavan, gives chase to Antrim’s Kevin Small at Corrigan Park. Credit: INPHO/John McVitty

In comfortably overcoming a lethargic Antrim side at the weekend, Cavan rapped out a sharp warning that they aim to repeat their feat of two years ago when they came from nowhere to clinch the Ulster Senior Football Championship title.

At a sun-splashed Corrigan Park, the Saffrons were left trailing in the wake of Mickey Graham’s side who turned in a powerhouse second-half performance to book their place in the semi-finals.

With Paddy Lynch landing eight points to top a scoring list that included eight other players, veteran war-horse Gearoid McKiernan the perfect link between defence and attack and a disciplined rearguard that conceded little, Cavan ticked all the boxes essential for success.

They may have been occasionally discomfited by Antrim’s spirited forays in the first-half but having led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval, the visitors suddenly engaged overdrive after the break and, indeed, might have won by an even bigger margin.

Man of the match Lynch punished Antrim’s flaws severely while McKiernan’s 59th minute goal was the icing on the cake as his team roared down the home straight.

Skipper Peter Healy did his best to stoke Antrim’s resistance and although James Laverty, Ryan Murray, Kevin Small, Dermot McAleese and impressive goalkeeper Michael Byrne did their best to respond, they were swimming against the tide,

Antrim joint manager Stephen O’Neill certainly made no bones about his team’s performance.

“We knew we were going to be in a battle against Cavan who were Ulster champions two years ago. They are a really strong side and you can see that they have been on the road a long time,” said O’Neill.

“They’re big strong physical men and we just had no answers to them this time out.We were guilty of a lot of very silly turnovers with bad passes, giving the ball away cheaply and in this situation a quality team is always going to punish you.”

“Against the breeze it was always going to be a battle. It’s a disappointing end to the Ulster Championship for us.”

With discussion rife within the province relative to players opting to head to the United States rather than participate in the Tailteann Cup, O’Neill said: “Well, hey, I enjoyed a summer there too so I can’t complain if anyone wants to do that. If you’re a young lad and you want to do it, I have no issues with that.”

For his part, Cavan boss Graham is already focusing on the semi-finals conscious that his team’s enhanced credibility will bolster their prospects of reaching the decider.

“The Championship is what counts. Sure, we may have gained promotion but the Ulster series is really what it is all about,” declared Graham.

SCORERS

Antrim: R Murray 0-3; C Murray (free), D McAleese, P McAlee, C Stewart, M McCann, K Small, J Gribbon 0-1 each.

Cavan: P Lynch 0-8 (5 frees, mark); G McKiernan 1-2 (free); G Smith 0-3; M Reilly 0-2; R Galligan (free), J Smith, Cormac O’Reilly, J McLoughlin, P Faulkner 0-1 each.