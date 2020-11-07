Antrim left dejected after slick Cavan find another gear in second half to book Ulster semi-final spot

Spirit, courage and commitment were not just quite enough as Antrim succumbed to a slicker Cavan side in their Ulster Championship quarter-final tie at Kingspan Breffni.

Lenny Harbinson’s side played with admirable composure and verve in the first-half before falling away after the break.

The Saffrons matched their opponents in most facets of play but when it came to landing vital scores the home team had a decided second-half edge despite an earlier bout of profligacy.

Yet Cavan boss Mickey Graham was more relieved than elated at the finish.

“To be honest, this is our fourth match on the trot and I don’t think too many counties have had to face this. Antrim certainly put it up to us and it was only in the closing stages that we were able to breathe more easily,” said Graham.

It was Cavan’s marked inability to score from distance that proved their undoing in the first-half. Five wides and three other shots which dropped into the welcoming arms of goalkeeper Oisin Kerr bred frustration and indeed indiscipline within the home side.

In contrast, on a lesser ration of possession, Antrim’s poise in front of the posts saw Dermot McAleese, Paddy Cunningham and Michael McCann pocket superb points in response to an early Cavan brace from Oisin Pierson and Oisin Kiernan.

With Michael McCann shoring up the visitors’ defence and Patrick McBride and Mark Sweeney lively up front, they opened up a 0-5 to 0-3 gap when Conor Murray and Cunningham again pounced for scores.

Cavan’s incessant probing for openings yielded little and it was no great surprise that Antrim led by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time with Kevin Quinn having got on the score-sheet.

But when Cavan unleashed a four-points scoring blitz at the start of the third quarter things began to look ominous for Antrim.

Killian Clarke, Gearoid McKiernan, Thomas Donohue and Oisin Kiernan were all on target as the home side swept into a 0-9 to 0-6 lead and from then on they played the game on their terms.

Antrim were restricted to occasional raids but when right-full-back Patrick Gallagher found himself with the goal at his mercy ‘keeper Raymond Galligan somehow managed to pull off a spectacular save.

From then on, Antrim could only muster two points from Patrick McBride and Conor Murray as Cavan defended stubbornly and then hit their opponents on the break which facilitated Donohue and McKiernan in snaffling the points that eased their side into a more comfortable position.

Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson was understandably disappointed but far from devastated at the finish.

“We knew that we were coming up against a side that has been used to playing in a higher decision and I suppose this showed in the second-half. We had a few scoring chances but they just did not go our way. Championship football can be cruel at times, you know,” he said.