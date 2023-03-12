Antrim manager Darren Gleeson proud after securing Division One status with win over Laois

Antrim are assured of their Division One status as they weathered the early Laois storm in tricky conditions to power home at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons looked to be in a little trouble approaching the break, but a Neil McManus goal gave them the injection they needed and when it came to the crunch in the second-half, they had the stomach for the fight as they powered to the line to condemn Laois to the relegation playoff.

Conal Cunning top-scored with 1-10 for the hosts, his goal coming at a key time in the second half, but the displays of Nigel Elliott and Michael Bradley exemplified all that was good with this Antrim performance as they weren’t going to be found wanting with so much at stake.

“We got a bit of energy going in at half-time that we probably didn’t deserve,” said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

“Laois were by far the better team in the first-half.

“The amount of unforced errors (we made) and let them dominate the shape as we were too narrow when we were looking to do the opposite.

“We got our house in order at half-time and it was player-led. They made the right decisions and we came with a pure and honest work-rate in the second-half — that gets you results.”

Laois settled with the opening two points but Antrim were quick to take what seemed a real shot in the arm in the fourth minute as Nigel Elliott was put clear in on the right to bury.

However, they were second best for the majority of the opening period as the visitors kept the board ticking with the entire front six and midfielder Jack Kelly all on target in the opening period. Their dominance would be underlined on 22 minutes as Aaron Dunphy took advantage of a fumble to beat a pair of challenges and finish and Jack Kelly added a point soon after to make it 1-11 to 1-5.

Six remained the gap approaching the break before a big moment as Gerard Walsh went long with the Cushendall man rising to fetch over Liam O’Connor and bury to the net.

Cunning tapped over a late free as despite dominating the opening half, Laois were just 1-14 to 2-9 up. There was a sense momentum had swung and Antrim confirmed as much as they looked energised after the break with points from Cunning, McManus and Joe Maskey edging them ahead.

The gap was one when the big moment came on 53 minutes as Gerard Walsh send in an excellent line ball that broke to Elliot who spotted Cunning peeling off and the Dunloy man cracked home past Rowland.

Still, Laois hung in and a goal was the gap as the game ticked into stoppage time, but Antrim were not going to be denied this time as substitute Eoin O’Neill floated over a beauty.

Paddy Burke and Cunning added insurance scores as Laois lost Gearoid Lynch to a red, but the points were safe for Antrim who are now assured of their Division One status, while Laois face a relegation play-off.

“We can now prepare for the Championship properly for what feels like the first time ever,” Gleeson added.

“This will be our first run of six weeks and we will need that as it’s been a tough few weeks for all of us.”

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke (0-1), R McGarry, S Rooney; N O’Connor, G Walsh, J Maskey (0-1); M Bradley, J McNaughton; K Molloy (0-2), N McKenna (0-2), N Elliott (1-0); C Cunning (1-10, 0-9 frees, 0-1 65), N McManus (1-1), C Johnston.

Subs: S Elliott for C Johnston (34), D Nugent for N McKenna (64), S Walsh for N O’Connor (65), P Boyle for J Maskey (68), E O’Neill (0-1) for N Elliott (70+3).

LAOIS: E Rowland; I Shanahan, L O’Connell, D Hartnett; P Delaney, P Purcell, F Fennell; J Kelly (0-1), A Corby; S Maher (0-7, 6 frees), R Mullaney (0-1), J Keyes (0-2); T Keyes (0-2), M Phelan (0-1), A Dunphy (1-4).

Subs: W Dunphy for M Phelan (43), J Duggan for R Mullaney (50), G Lynch for A Corby (57), S Bergin for J Keyes (63)

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)