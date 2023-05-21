Antrim manager Darren Gleeson rues sloppy Saffrons being punished by ruthless Galway

Galway 5-29 Antrim 1-22

Conor Whelan of Galway shoots to score his side’s second goal despite the attempts of Gerard Walsh, left, and Paddy Burke of Antrim — © SPORTSFILE

Goal-hungry Galway put Antrim to the sword in emphatic fashion at Pearse Stadium to leave the Saffrons staring into next week's final game at Westmeath needing a positive result to retain their Leinster Championship status.

The Saffrons battled well and were in contention for most of the first-half, but a Galway purple patch before the break effectively decided the game.

To their credit, Antrim continued to battle and had further goal opportunities of their own, but just didn't take them as the hosts were much more ruthless with the net in sight.

"I was quite impressed with some of our guys in what they were trying to do," said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

"We set up a bit differently to what we usually do, just looking at things. But it's errors, and when you make errors against Galway or Kilkenny, you get punished.

"You might get away in the lower tiers when making a mistake but not here.

“A missed lift (for the first goal) and Conor (Whelan) puts huge pressure on it. It was nine points to 1-5 then after 23 minutes but it's those 10 minutes before half-time again.

"That's the level you have to stay at it, no matter what minute it is. It just changes so quickly but that's high-end hurling and Galway will push you."

Antrim could have asked for a better start as Eoin O'Neill went on a mazy run and passed inside to Niall McKenna who was trailed down for a penalty that was drilled to the net by Conal Cunning just a minute in.

Conor Cooney responded with Galway's opening point, with Evan Niland then converting a ‘65, but Antrim's ploy of playing James McNaughton up top on his own early was paying off as the Saffrons flooded the middle of the field.

Enda Og McGarry hit Antrim's first from play to put them 1-2 to 0-4 up, but Galway rattled off the next five on the spin, with Cooney and Niland hitting two apiece and Padraic Mannion also on target.

Points from Cunning and Keelan Molloy was the Antrim response, but on 28 minutes, Galway found the net for the first time and it was very preventable as Ronan Glennon's shot for a point came down off the post and Gerard Walsh was unable to mop up the loose ball as Conor Whelan nipped in to whip to the net.

Paddy Burke replied with a point immediately to reduce the gap to four, but Galway enjoyed a fine run to the break with Niland, Cooney, Kevin Cooney and Declan McLoughlin all pointing and, with the last act of the first half, a good ball into the right corner was gathered by Whelan who got inside to drill to the net and put the Tribesmen 2-15 to 1-7 ahead at the short whistle.

Antrim passed up a couple of early scoring chances after the break, but it wasn't the case at the other end as Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney and Declan McLaughlin all found their mark.

James McNaughton did get Antrim away in the second period with a points on the run, but they were hit with a third goal straight after as a good move resulted in Kevin Cooney blasting home.

Antrim did enjoy a nice spell with three points in quick succession, but Galway's fourth goal wasn't far away and on 47 minutes, another lapse in concentration saw Tom Monaghan in on the right and despite the acute angle, he found the room of the net.

McNaughton had a point-blank effort saved out for a ‘65 that he converted as both sides rang the changes and the pace completely went from the game, but Galway would get their fifth major on 56 minutes with Liam Collins the man to finish after a long ball on wasn't dealt with.

Both sides rattled off a number of scores with Daniel McKernan, who was making his return from injury off the bench, landing three for the Saffrons, but the issue was long decided with Galway grabbing the points, while Antrim now look to next week's game against Westmeath that will decide their future in the Leinster Championship.

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion (0-2), D Burke, F Burke; J Cooney (0-2), C Mannion; R Glennon, E Niland (0-8, 2 frees, 2 65s), C Cooney (0-7); K Cooney (1-2), C Whelan (2-0), D McLoughlin (0-4).

Subs: T Monaghan (1-2) for C Mannion (7), TJ Brennan (0-1) for F Burke (head injury, 15, not reversed), C Fahy for R Glennon (48), A Tuohey (0-1) for D Burke (53), L Collins (1-0) for C Whelan (53), J Ryan for J Cooney (62)

ANTRIM: T Smyth; P Burke (0-3), G Walsh, S Rooney; R McGarry, C Boyd, N O Connor; K Molloy (0-1), E Og McGarry (0-1); E O'Neill (0-1), C Cunning (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), N McKenna (0-1); D Nugent (0-1), J McNaughton (0-4, 1 free, 1 65), C Johnston (0-3).

Subs: P Boyle for G Walsh (HT), J Maskey (0-1) for D Nugent (50), D McKernan (0-3) for C Cunning (50), S Walsh for K Molloy (55), A Bradley for E O'Neill ( blood sub, 62, not reversed), C McKernan for P Burke (64)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)