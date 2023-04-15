Antrim must hit form early to beat Clare in League Final, believes joint-boss Brian Kearney

Joint-manager Brian Kearney is urging a big effort from Antrim against Clare in the National League Final — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

When the Antrim camogie side hurdled Dublin last weekend, joint-manager Brian Kearney revealed that his hopes of seeing the team get the better of Clare in today’s National League decider at Clane (2.00pm) rose appreciably.

Yet Kearney is taking nothing for granted given the stiff challenge that they encountered when they met Clare earlier in the year.

And he is conscious that a 28-point victory margin over a struggling Offaly outfit in a very one-sided Semi-Final will send the Banner County into action today in good heart.

“I thought our team’s work-rate in the first-half against Dublin was phenomenal. We were actually warning against complacency at half-time. When we brought on our substitutes, they helped to close out the game,” states Kearney.

“Clare, though, are a good team. They got the better of us the last time we played them, and now we need to hit the ground running if we are to win.”

The Saffrons will look to Dervla Cosgrove, Ellen McIntosh, Cara O’Boyle, Orlagh Laverty and Brid Magill to plot their path to glory.

Meanwhile, Armagh face a stiff test when they confront Laois in the Ladies National Football League Division Two Final at Croke Park this afternoon (2.00pm).

The Orchard County have charted an impressive path to date but Laois have also shown considerable consistency. Armagh have underlined their firepower with Caroline O’Hanlon, Aimee Mackin, Kelly Mallon and Eve Lavery to the fore. Earlier in the league, Armagh were hard-pressed to get the better of Laois by 0-10 to 0-5 and there will be little between the sides again today.

In the Ladies Football Division Four Final, Antrim will face Leitrim at Parnell Park tomorrow (2.00pm).

The Saffrons have come through strongly with Cathy Carey leading the way, while Leitrim have also impressed.

“This will be a big test for us but we are ready for it,” declared Carey.

Orlaith Prenter, Theresa Mallon and Grainne McLaughlin have been prominent for Antrim.