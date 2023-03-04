Antrim out to continue winning run in Camogie League clash with Offaly

Antrim have certainly been turning on the style in Division 1B of the National Camogie League to date.

In overcoming Down by 5-14 to 0-14 and Limerick by 2-17 to 1-11, the Saffrons have already set down a marker that they mean business in the competition.

Today they will face Offaly at St Rynagh’s, Banagher (2.00pm) where the visitors will be favourites to extend their unbeaten run given that their hosts have lost their two outings to date to Waterford and Down.

Antrim’s all-action style is certainly discomfiting opponents just now and with Caitrin Dobbin, Aine Magill, Shannon Graham and Fionnuala Kelly in particular hitting the high spots, the Ulster side could take another huge step forward this afternoon.

Down, meanwhile, could find the going tough today against Wexford at Gorey (2.00pm). Wexford have beaten Limerick but lost to Waterford and will feel they have some ground to make up.

Meanwhile, Derry face a stiff test against Laois at Portlaoise (2.00pm) where they will look to Aoife Ni Chaiside, Aine McAllister and Mairead McNicholl to fire up their challenge.

Fermanagh have an opportunity to make headway in the Ladies’ National Football League tomorrow when they take on London at Donagh (12.00pm). They will look to Erin Tierney, Courtney Murphy, Ash Maguire, Roisin O’Reilly and Sarah Britton to fire them up.

Derry face a daunting mission against Limerick at Owenbeg (1.00pm) although they may be capable of rising to the occasion on their own ground and Antrim can maintain their unbeaten form at the expense of Carlow at Davitt Park, Belfast.