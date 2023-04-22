Antrim ready to show they belong on the big stage, says Darren Gleeson

There won’t have been much of a scouting mission needed for either Antrim or Dublin ahead of their meeting in round one of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at Corrigan Park.

Saturday will be the seventh time in three years they will have played between Championship, League and Walsh Cup, so there is little either doesn’t know about the other.

Each of those previous six outings has gone the way of Dublin including a 2021 Leinster Championship game in Navan when Antrim travelled with hope but ended up on the end of an 18-point mauling.

Since then, the gap has narrowed considerably with margins of four and three the difference in League outings with the most recent back in February seeing Antrim get to within a score having trailed by 10 but ran out of time with momentum firmly theirs.

Today will also be a unique occasion as Antrim hosts a full Leinster Championship game for the first time (they did have home advantage during the 2014 and 2015 Leinster Qualifying Group) and that is an indication of the progress made by the Saffrons since the arrival of Darren Gleeson as manager four years ago.

That Leinster defeat in 2021 came in a Championship that had reverted to the knockout system due to Covid playing havoc with the calendar, but this time Antrim get a proper crack at it with five games in the round-robin system.

“This is the opportunity to play five big Championship games,” said Gleeson.

“We missed out on that (in 2021) because of Covid and ended up with one shootout match against Dublin in Navan and we genuinely weren’t ready for it at that stage.

“Dublin gave us a harsh lesson that day in surreal circumstances with hardly a body in the place. It’s mad when you think back on that.

“But this has been the main objective all the time: let’s see if we can be competitive over a run of five matches in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.”

Antrim have made steady progress under manager Darren Gleeson — © ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

With their Division One status secured for another year, attention quickly turned to the Championship and the past month has been spent getting ready for the step-up that is needed in Championship hurling and that proved beyond them in 2021.

On the injury front, aside from Conor McCann, Ciaran Clarke and Daniel McKernan who are on the long-term list, Niall McKenna is out with a hamstring injury sustained this week.

Seaan Elliott drops back to wing forward with Conor Johnston selected in the corner.

Elsewhere on the team, there are few surprises with Niall O’Connor getting the nod in the left corner-back position that has been rotated throughout the year.

They will need a big performance as Dublin is a team with bags of talent and indeed, will probably feel they’ve not quite delivered on their promise in recent years.

There is a new look about them with Micheál Donoghue —who guided his native Galway to the 2017 All-Ireland title — coming in as manager and introducing a host of new faces to compliment the talents of the Burkes — Donal and Conor — Cian Boland, Danny Sutcliffe and Paul Crummey to name a few.

Not many outside of Antrim will give the Saffrons a chance considering Dublin have consistently had their number, but the Ulster side has been getting closer to redressing the balance.

“It’s Championship, not just another game in Corrigan Park and knowing it takes more emotionally and physically because mental strength will be tested,” Gleeson insists.

“Dublin will feel they’ve underachieved over the past couple of years after some big wins and getting to the Leinster final, but now they’ve an All-Ireland-winning manager in charge and a serious coaching ticket with a huge amount invested, so they’ll be expecting to get the points off us.”

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; Paddy Burke, Ryan McGarry, Niall O’Connor; Conall Bohill, Eoghan Campbell, Gerard Walsh; Michael Bradley, James McNaughton; Seaan Elliott, Keelan Molloy, Nigel Elliott; Conal Cunning, Neil McManus, Conor Johnston