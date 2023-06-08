Antrim skipper Peter Healy rallies Saffron charges to hit new heights as Tailteann Cup business end approaches

Gaelic Games

Antrim boss Andy McEntee has hailed the improvement within the side during their Tailteann Cup exploits

Antrim captain Peter Healy is relishing the Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final draw which the Saffrons enter in good form

Antrim captain Peter Healy is eagerly awaiting the Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final draw which is expected to be made on Sunday evening.

With his side having already chalked up three successive victories in the competition, they now await confirmation of the pairings in the last-eight – and on this particular subject, Healy is keeping a very open mind.

“We don’t mind who we get because we know we will have home advantage at Corrigan Park. This means that our fans will come out in numbers and we are particularly keen to create a good impression,” states Healy.

Having already beaten Leitrim (3-18 to 2-12) and Wexford (2-15 to 0-14) before overcoming Fermanagh (3-13 to 1-12), the Saffrons have now racked up a staggering 8-46 in the three games, which, not surprisingly, has sent morale soaring within their camp.

While Healy recognises that his panel has for the most part encountered modest opposition of late, nonetheless their consistency and high scoring rate are factors which he feels can possibly underpin further progress in a competition which is gaining in status with each passing weekend.

“We are looking forward to our next outing,” points out Healy.

“Winning games can bolster spirit and ferment fresh belief within a team, and we are seeing the benefits of that now. Our aim now is to try and take things to a new level.”

Even though he is listed at full-back, it was Healy’s spectacular point that helped Antrim into a 0-7 to 0-5 interval lead in their most recent match against Fermanagh before they went on to rubber-stamp an emphatic 3-13 to 1-12 win.

Manager Andy McEntee, aware that his outfit are now likely to encounter more formidable opposition as they move forward, is hoping that his players can lift their game even further given that they are likely to meet opponents who, like themselves, have enjoyed a new lease of life.

“I think this Antrim side has been improving as we have moved along,” states McEntee.

“There is no doubt that the Tailteann Cup has now acquired added status, and everyone is taking it very seriously indeed.

“The way in which Antrim applied themselves against Fermanagh after a poor start was very encouraging indeed, and we like to think that this will augur well for the future.

“We have to take a very positive approach, that’s for sure.”

The emergence of Adam Loughran as a quality playmaker, Conor Stewart’s growing authority at midfield, Dominic McEnhill’s accuracy from play and frees and Michael Byrne’s athleticism between the posts are just some of the encouraging plus-factors which persuade McEntee that his team can march on.

“We know that there are a number of teams who believe they can win the Tailteann Cup, but we are just focused on our own campaign,” adds McEntee.

“There is a greater belief within the Antrim side just now but the lads’ feet remain firmly on the ground. We will certainly be giving the Quarter-Final draw our full attention, you can be sure of that.”

Meanwhile, Derry and Monaghan are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for their All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Finals on Saturday.

The Oak Leaf side, who won the Ulster title in some style, will meet Galway at Sean MacDermott Park, Carrick-on-Shannon (3.30pm), while Monaghan will take on Mayo at the same venue (5.15pm) in what is an attractive double bill.

Derry chalked up some big scores in winning the Ulster Championship but were taxed to the limit against Monaghan in the Final, eventually prevailing on penalties.

The other two Quarter-Finals will see Cork meet Dublin at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny (1.00pm), and this will be followed by Kerry versus Kildare (3.00pm) in another alluring double-header.