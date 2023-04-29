Antrim travel to Wexford hoping to shake things up, says hurling boss Darren Gleeson

Joe Maskey comes into the Antrim side in place of the injured Nigel Elliot — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

There is no doubt that Antrim’s hurlers will head to Chadwick’s Wexford Park with a spring in their step, but the question is whether they can take advantage and claim the seismic win they have been threatening for some time.

Last weekend, Darren Gleeson’s charges roared into the Leinster Championship with a performance laden with intensity to prove they are right up for the challenge at the highest level and their reward was a draw against a team that consistently had their number in recent times.

With one point on the board, another two today would leave them looking up the table rather than over their shoulder and make a mockery of the predictions that their future in the competition would come down to a final day shootout against Westmeath.

That is easier said than done as they will today seek to score a victory at a venue that has been a burial ground for many teams over the years as home advantage seems to give the Slaneysiders an added boost and having been well-beaten by Galway in their opener last week, will have plenty to prove.

Lee Chin and Damien Reck missed out last week through injury and both are named on the bench for Darragh Egan’s side.

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson is confident after last week's draw with Dublin

Antrim have their own injury problems with Niall McKenna still sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Nigel Elliott hobbled out of last week’s game with a suspected broken foot and is also absent. He is replaced by Joe Maskey which is the only change to the starting 15 from last week, meaning Michael Bradley shook off the knock sustained at the end of the game to resume his place at midfield.

It will require a similar effort to last week if the Saffrons are to bank the points and really shake up this year’s Leinster Championship and while the challenge is great, not is it insurmountable.

“It’s an ideal situation as nobody expects us to go down and get anything out of Wexford Park,” said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

“Nobody expects us to get anything out of Kilkenny or Galway, so let’s just go, be ourselves and hurl with a bit of freedom down there.

“It’s a great way to go and play hurling as anything can happen on days like that.

“They are transitioning a bit as well. Darragh (Egan) the new manager in with a new style to what Davy (Fitzgerald) played.

“It’s a big job down in Wexford as well so we’ll see what happens down there this week.”

Can Antrim go and grab the points? With a similar performance to last week, they will give themselves a great chance. Will they do it? We’ll have our answer by 8.00pm on Saturday evening.