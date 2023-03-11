Antrim trio can point way to Camogie success over Waterford

Gaelic Games

Antrim hope to make progress when they meet Waterford in Division 1B of the National Camogie League at Creggan today (3.00).

The Saffrons were held to a draw by a fiercely committed Offaly side last week-end (2-8 each) but have aspirations of making ground against a Waterford side that is an amalgam of youth and experience.

The Antrim attack will carry a big burden of responsibility but Caitrin Dobbin, Aine Magill and Siobhan McKillop in particular should be up for the challenge.

Dobbin in particular has been in fine form lately and she could prove a hot handful for the visitors’ defence while Magill and McKillop are proven finishers who are caapable of keeping oppositon defences on their toes.

Down meanwhile are due to confront Limerick at Liatroim Fontenoys complex (2.30) and will once again look to inspirational skipper Niamh Mallon and Sara Louise Graffin to fire up their side.

Mallon has certainly been setting a splendid example for her team through her accurate finishing and should she be supplied with possession today, she could make things hot for the Limerick rearguard.

Graffin, too, is a stylish player who is capable of taking scores from distance while at the same time always willing to set up scoring chances for others.

In Division 2A, Derry will host Kerry at Bellaghy (12.00) where the home side will be bolstered by Mairead McNicholl, Aine McAllister, Mary Hegarty and Shannon O’Doherty.

Armagh face a stiff challenge against Kildare at Newbridge in Division 3A. Both teams will go into action on the back of handsome wins in their most recent outings with the orchard county having accounted for Mayo by 5-12 to 2-5 and Kildare having swamped a disappointing Tyrone outfit by 7-11 to 1-9.

Jennifer Curry, Michelle McGuigan, Eimear Smyth, Ellie McKee and Rachel Merry can help to keep Armagh ticking over against a Kildare side that will be keen to take over from where they left off against the Red Hands.

Tyrone will confront Mayo at Tooreen and will be looking to players such as Sally McCann, Aine Little and Kaitlin Gallagher to fire up their efforts.