Antrim weren’t up to Tipperary’s level, blasts manager Darren Gleeson after League ends on low

Antrim’s Allianz Hurling League campaign came to a rather flat end at Corrigan Park on Sunday as they were ruthlessly disposed of by Tipperary.

The visitors arrived in Belfast with four wins from four and by half-time it was all but certain that would extend to five as they hit three goals and led by 14.

Neither side had much riding on this game with Antrim already assured of Division One hurling for 2024 and Tipperary through to next week's semi-final, but Tipp had a bit more energy and fluidity about them as their movement and touch was too much for an out-of-sorts Antrim team who were beaten 4-28 to 2-16.

"We'd have liked a stronger performance today," said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

"In the first-half, we just didn't get up to the tone of it. Tipperary set the tone and we didn't get to it. They were hungry and I suppose they had lads playing for semi-final places whereas our boys didn't realise they were playing for Championship starting places.

"They were given the chance and didn't take it, but we have 34 days now to go and get ourselves in order for Dublin and that will be a fair tough assignment for us."

Seaan Elliott nudged Antrim into an early lead, but Tipperary were quickly into their stride with 1-4 in response - the goal coming through Mark Kehoe on four minutes after the hosts coughed up possession.

Tipperary had nine different scorers in the opening period, while their defence easily mopped up a lot of what was coming their way.

The second goal game on 20 minutes as Sean Ryan put Conor Bowe into to rattle the net and this made it 2-8 to 0-4.

Conal Cunning, Nigel Elliott and Michael Bradley were carrying the fight for Antrim, but Tipperary were much more fluid with Gearóid O'Connor, John McGrath and Sean Ryan all finding their range as well as wing-back Enda Heffernan, while goal number three arrived just before the break through Pauric Campion to help Tipperary into a 3-13 to 0-8 half-time lead.

O'Connor frees extended the gap after the break before Antrim enjoyed a decent spell with two goals in four minutes through Nigel Elliott and Rian McMullan.

However, they were unable to sustain the pressure with the gap down to 10 as Tipp hit back with their fourth major on 49 minutes as Sean Ryan shrugged off a challenge to blast bast Ryan Elliott.

That was that as John McGrath began to put on an exhibition of point-talking, while substitutes Johnny Ryan and John Campion got in on the act.

Antrim had a couple of decent phases with a few of their replacements, Paul Boyle, Seamus McAuley and Scott Walsh on target, but Tipperary could manage the game out as they powered over the line ahead of next week's semi-final against Limerick.

"I was very impressed with Tipp: how they ran the ball, how they pressed the ball and they set a high intensity we didn't get to," Gleeson added.

"For 15 minutes after half-time, the game lulled and we came back into it well, had a few more chances and didn't take them.

"I looked at it during the week and they are averaging about 33 or 34 in total and it takes fair tipping to try and outdo that. They are conceding around the 22 mark and we replicated that today.

"They've been playing at a consistent level and we weren't consistent today."

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, P Duffin; G Walsh, E Campbell, N O'Connor; M Bradley (0-3), J McNaughton; N Elliott (1-2), K Molloy, D Nugent; C Cunning (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65), R McMullan (1-1), S Elliott (0-1).

Subs: S Walsh (0-1) for N O'Connor (HT), P Boyle (0-2) for S Elliott (HT), C McKernan for J McNaughton (52), S McAuley (0-1) for N Elliott (55), R McCloskey for G Walsh (65)

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; E Connolly, M Breen, B O'Meara; E Heffernan (0-3), R Maher, P Campion (1-0); J Fogarty (0-2), A Tynan (0-2); K O'Kelly, M Kehoe (1-0), G O'Connor (0-9, 7 frees, 1 65); C Bowe (1-0), J McGrath (0-7, 1 free), S Ryan (1-3).

Subs: J Campion (0-1) for R Maher (26), J Ryan (0-1) for B O'Meara (HT), P Creedon for K O'Kelly (49), D McCormick for A Tynan (53), C O'Dwyer for G O'Connor (64)

Referee: P O'Dwyer (Carlow)