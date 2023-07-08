Antrim will look to Róisín McCormick for inspiration in Croke Park assignment

Ladies’ GAA

Róisín McCormick can play an inspirational role when her Antrim side tackle Tipperary in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Finals

Antrim face a huge task today when they meet Tipperary in the Quarter-Finals of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at Croke Park.

The Saffrons’ assignment comes hot on the heels of a heavy defeat to Waterford last weekend (5-16 to 0-10), but the players hope to raise their game for this special occasion.

While injuries have tended to disrupt the side, Róisín McCormick, along with Siobhán McKillop and Caitrín Dobbin, are among those who can rise to the occasion today by unleashing their finishing skills.

Antrim hope to take it up a notch and thus maintain their involvement in the All-Ireland Series.

Meanwhile, in an All-Ireland Championship Relegation Semi-Final, Down will face Wexford today at Liatroim Fontenoys’ ground (noon).

Down will once again look to the inspirational Niamh Mallon to spark a scoring surge and help continue their interest in the competition — although this is not a must-win game, with the losers getting another bite at the cherry.

Ciara O’Connor and Linda Bulger are key figures in a Wexford attack that is capable of picking off scores efficiently, therefore the Down defence will need to be on its toes.

In the All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Quarter-Finals, Antrim will host Monaghan at Davitt Park, Belfast tomorrow (2.00pm).

Even though Monaghan have a proud tradition in Ladies’ football overall, the Saffrons will be in the driving seat following their triumphs over Westmeath and Longford, as well as the fact that they will be performing on home soil.

And Down will also be in action in the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship when they make the long journey to Newcastle West to meet hosts Limerick, who are among the teams fancied to lift the All-Ireland Junior title.

Down, though, look to be a well-balanced outfit and if their attack hits top gear, then the Mourne girls could clinch a last-four place.

In Group B of the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship, Derry will be at home to Fermanagh in Ballymaguigan (5.00pm).

The Erne squad look capable of emerging with a victory in this encounter given their finishing power and indeed recent form, but they are certainly taking nothing for granted against their Oak Leaf counterparts.