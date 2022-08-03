Antrim’s All-Ireland winning camogie legend Lily Spence dies aged 98

Antrim camogie legend Lily Spence has died at the age of 98.

The Belfast native won an All-Ireland with the Saffrons. She was part of the side that won the title in 1947 with a 2-4 to 2-1 victory over Dublin in the final.

She also served as president of the Camogie Association between 1956 and 1959 and was a founder of Ulster Schools' camogie.

Ms Spence died peacefully on Monday at the Nazareth Care Village in Belfast and formerly lived on the Falls Road in Belfast.

Antrim Camogie paid tribute to Spence and said: "It is with great sadness we offer our condolences on the death of Lily Spence.

"Lily won an All-Ireland with Antrim in 47. Served Antrim in every admin role.

"She was Camogie President, refereed All-Ireland finals & Ulster schools sec for 50 years. Mary Queen of Gael pray for her."

Ms Spence's death notice said she died peacefully on August 1.

"Lily’s remains will leave 286 Falls Road, Belfast on Wednesday 3rd August at 11.30am to arrive at St John’s Church, Falls Road for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

"Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, Joe, Maire, Roisin, Aidan, Ailish, Fr Michael, Anthony, Anne, Canice, Clare and family circle. May she rest in peace."