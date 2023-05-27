Avoiding relegation is absolutely vital for Antrim’s future, says Darren Gleeson

Although a few more ears have pricked up at the potential of Wexford being relegated from the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship and into the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2024, the situation is quite clear for Antrim tomorrow: beat Westmeath and stay up.

That is the only permutation that matters for Darren Gleeson’s side as what transpires at Wexford Park between the hosts and Kilkenny is of no consequence to them.

Should Antrim win in Mullingar, then it’s between the hosts and Wexford as to which team finishes bottom but anything less and they will be tasked with fighting their way back up for the third time in five years.

It’s not where Antrim wanted to be and indeed, it’s probably where they shouldn’t be as had they managed to hold on for victory against Dublin on opening day instead of taking a point and then, had they beaten Wexford the following week in a game in which they gave the hosts a nine-point head start yet still had the chances to win, they would have been breathing easy this weekend.

But that wasn’t the case so what has gone on in the previous four games must be forgotten as tomorrow is Championship in the truest sense of the word as it’s a case of do or die.

“It’s big ramifications for us all,” said Antrim manager Gleeson. “A third time trying to come up from the Joe McDonagh will be very hard to motivate everyone for that. This week is imperative.

“We should have had our business done earlier in the round robin instead of coming to here.”

Of course, an eye-watering list of absentees has not helped the Antrim cause with nine players out of last week’s defeat in Galway due to either injury or illness.

That game in Salthill may have resulted in a heavy loss against one of the bonafide contenders for Liam MacCarthy this year, but with one eye on this weekend, it was perhaps more about getting through unscathed.

Gerard Walsh hobbled out with a knee injury but it’s not as bad as first feared, so he starts in a half-back line that also includes the return of team captain Eoghan Campbell who hobbled off against Wexford with a foot injury, while Conall Bohill is also back after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Seaan Elliott is also back to bolster the attack having picked up an injury against Galway, while Neil McManus is named on the bench as he recuperates from a hamstring injury.

Remaining in the Leinster Championship is vital for the county’s hurling fortunes as a return to the second tier will do their ambitions of narrowing the gap on the top sides absolutely no favours.

Westmeath will be buoyed by their 17-point turnaround against Wexford last week that means that even should they lose, they could remain up with a Kilkenny win over the Slaneysiders.

Will that allow them to mentally relax or will their win see them grow another couple of inches taller? Antrim desperately want to beat the drop and their fate lies in their own hands, so it’s time to deliver.

Westmeath: Noel Conaty; Darragh Egerton, Conor Shaw, Johnny Bermingham; Tommy Doyle, Aaron Craig, Robbie Greville; Cormac Boyle, Charlie McCormack; Davy Glennon, Derek McNicholas, Niall O’Brien; Owen McCabe, Joseph Boyle, Ciaran Doyle.

Antrim: Ryan Elliott; Paddy Burke, Ryan McGarry, Niall O’Connor; Gerard Walsh, Eoghan Campbell, Conal Bohill; James McNaughton, Michael Bradley; Keelan Molloy, Conor Johnston, Eoin O’Neill; Conal Cunning, Niall McKenna, Seaan Elliott.