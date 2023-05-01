Caitrin Dobbin’s late double seals final spot for Antrim

Gaelic Games

Caitrin Dobbin hit eight points in all for Antrim — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Holders Antrim got a scare from Derry in the semi-final of the Ulster Senior Camogie Championship.

It took two late points from in-form striker Caitrín Dobbin in Portglenone as the Saffrons squeezed into the final with Down on a 0-14 to 0-13 score-line.

Dobbin finished with eight points, including three in the opening 10 minutes.

Derry's Aine McAllister scored eight of Derry's points — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Derry came back from that early set-back with free-taker Áine McAllister hitting eight points and they deservedly went ahead five minutes from time with a point from substitute Orlaith Hull, but Dobbin was to have the final say.

Meanwhile, the Junior Football Championship encounter between Down and Fermanagh looked to be heading the Mourne side’s way when they led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the start of the last quarter.

Blaithin Bogue scored a crucial late penalty for Fermanagh — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

However they failed to add to that and a last minute penalty strike from Bláithín Bogue rescued a share of the spoils for the Erne county.

And a goal from Karen Guthrie in the 25th minute of the Ulster Senior Football Championship game was the key score as Donegal beat Cavan by 1-6 to 0-4.