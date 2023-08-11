Cargin’s Jamie Gribbin has sights set on more Antrim Championship glory

Jamie Gribbin will aim to lead Erin’s Own, Cargin to further success in the Antrim Championship

Reigning Antrim Senior Football champions Erin’s Own, Cargin will be expected to take a step towards another possible county title when they oppose Tir na nOg at Portglenone tonight (7.00pm) as this year’s Championship hots up.

And hoping to spur the side to further glory will be 24-year-old Jamie Gribbin, who has emerged as one of the most promising forwards in Ulster.

Having already pocketed four Antrim Championship medals, Gribbin has his sights on more honours but is acutely aware that the race to this year’s title will be particularly intense. The split season is still a big talking point among club players in particular, but Gribbin remains unfazed as he assesses the Championship.

“There is a lot of talk about the split season, but I think that players are happy to be just playing games. The curtain may have come down on the inter-county season, but I have a feeling that the club season will throw up some very interesting matches,” insists Gribbin.

“While we are delighted to have had a run of success in the Championship over the course of recent years, teams such as Kickhams Creggan and St Mary’s, Aghagallon have been making steady progress and there is no doubt that they will be just a couple of the sides that will have their sights fixed on the title.”

Lamh Dhearg’s Declan Lynch will look to impose himself on the clash against Roger Casements, Portglenone

Gribbin’s pace and skill are such that he now fulfils a key role in the Erin’s Own attack. He is, though, quick to laud his colleagues in the forward division.

“We have players like Pat Shivers in there and they are setting a great example for the rest of us,” states Gribbin.

“Cargin need to just keep on winning as I see it. The Championship is moving into full swing, and that means that we cannot take our eye off the ball.”

Along with Shivers and old hand Michael McCann, Gribbin helps provide cutting edge in the Cargin attack. With Justin Crozier and James Laverty propping up the Erin’s Own defence, it’s unlikely that Tir na nOg will get the opportunity to cut loose in terms of taking scores.

Meanwhile, there will be a local derby of sorts at Lamh Dhearg tonight where St John’s will take on O’Donovan Rossa (7.00pm) in what could prove an interesting duel.

Patrick McBride can help to fire up St John’s’ performance, while goalkeeper Michael Byrne and sharpshooter Dominic McEnhill can bring their experience into play for O’Donovan Rossa.

St Gall’s will also be in action this evening, facing Dunloy (7.00pm). Eoghan McCabe can bring his experience with the Antrim county team to the table for St Gall’s against a Dunloy outfit set to lean heavily on youth.

Tomorrow, Lamh Dhearg will face Roger Casements, Portglenone at Cargin (2.00pm). The Hannahstown institution have been looking sharp of late and will lean on their considerable experience to make progress.

Murray brothers Ryan and Conor, Declan Lynch and Marc Jordan are just some of those who can bring their flair into play with Lamh Dhearg, and the Roger Casements side will need to hit the ground running if they are to progress.

Also tomorrow, St Enda’s will have to look to their laurels when they oppose Ahoghill at Randalstown (2.00pm). The Glengormley panel is not short on talent and can take inspiration from Antrim captain Peter Healy, the lion-hearted James McAuley and the stylish Odhran Eastwood.

Elsewhere, St Brigid’s will face St Ergnat’s, Moneyglass (2.00pm) knowing that this will be a difficult obstacle to surmount.

Joseph Finnegan, Ronan Boyle and Jack Dowling are among the players who can sustain the St Brigid’s effort, while Patrick McCormick can set the example for the Moneyglass squad.