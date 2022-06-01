Casement Park: Antrim ace James McAuley thrilled as rebuild inches closer

Antrim players have given a huge thumbs up to the latest news that the rebuilding of Casement Park is inching closer, after a legal challenge to the project was turned down by judicial review.

Senior footballer James McAuley said: “There’s been a couple of announcements over the last year or so that made it look like things were getting off the ground. Hopefully, this is the first real step forward and things can start to get moving because it felt like it was getting to the stage there that players like myself, at 26, I was starting to wonder if I was going to get playing at Casement Park.”

The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents’ Association was challenging the building of the 34,500-capacity stadium, on the basis of size and scale of the project and the impact it would have on the local area.

However, High Court judge Mr Justice Humphreys found against the residents, whose legal team advanced a number of arguments that the then-Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s decision to give the go-ahead breached the ministerial code.

McAuley has looked on in envy at how Clones continues to embrace the occasion of the Ulster final, saying: “You look at Clones there and the Ulster final and in years gone by, that would have been Casement Park. You cannot understate how much that would do for the young kids that are in west Belfast and would look up to all those players, as I have.

Yeah, it won’t be a hindrance in getting Antrim back on the road again. It’s definitely not going to be a hindrance. Just to have that presence in Belfast now again. Given the population is so big, it would be great to see.”

Patrick McBride made his Championship debut for Antrim in the last Championship game hosted in Casement Park, a 2013 Ulster loss to Monaghan. Back then, he was 19. He still hopes to play on the new pitch someday.

“I’m buzzing to hear the news,” he told The Belfast Telegraph.

“The last game I played in Casement was in 2013 and I still think about it every time I drive past. Growing up I always wanted to go to any game there and always dreamed of playing there for my club and county.

“It’s so sad that the kids I teach and the juvenile teams around the county have never had that experience or the stadium to dream to play in. Now they will. This is huge for the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster to look forward to.”