Darren Gleeson hoping Antrim hurlers serve up a feast as tricky double-header awaits

Gaelic Games

Louth boss Mickey Harte has been preparing for his side's Semi-Final meeting with Offaly

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson will certainly have his hands full over the next few days as his team strive to make an impact in not one but two competitions.

Today the Saffrons will face Westmeath in the Walsh Cup at Abbotstown hoping to atone for their setback against Dublin last weekend, while on Monday night they will confront Donegal in the Semi-Final of the Conor McGurk Cup at Owenbeg (7.30pm).

Gleeson’s side are currently building up momentum for the forthcoming Allianz League, and with players such as James McNaughton, Eoin O’Neill and Seamus McAuley in hot form, they are optimistic of progressing on two fronts.

Westmeath, though, are expected to prove a stiff hurdle today, while Donegal have been boosted by a 3-31 to 0-8 win over Monaghan last weekend.

Down will also be on duty in the Kehoe Cup tomorrow when they face Carlow at Abbotstown (2.00pm), where they will hope to regain some of the ground that they lost in last weekend’s 2-24 to 1-16 defeat to Meath.

The other Conor McGurk Cup Semi-Final will also be played on Monday night, when Queen’s University, who just got the better of Down at the Quarter-Final stage by 4-21 to 3-23, will confront Ulster University at the Dub Arena (7.00pm).

Meanwhile, St Mary’s Magherafelt will meet Patrician Carrickmacross in an Ulster Colleges MacRory Cup Quarter-Final tie at Ballinderry today (2.00pm).

The Magherafelt seat of learning are the current holders of the trophy but they will be without ace marksman Ruairi Forbes for today’s encounter against a Carrickmacross side that has been making progress in the colleges’ sphere.

The last of the MacRory Cup Quarter-Finals between St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon and St Macartan’s College, Monaghan has been deferred until Wednesday night, because Academy forward Theo Lowe will be in action for Stewartstown against Fossa in tomorrow’s All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, as consternation reigns in Leinster following the withdrawal of some teams from scheduled O’Byrne Cup fixtures, former Tyrone boss Mickey Harte is quietly preparing for Louth’s Semi-Final meeting with Offaly in the competition tomorrow week.

Offaly beat Dublin in midweek (0-11 to 0-8) to earn their place in the Semi-Finals, with Longford awaiting the winners in the decider.