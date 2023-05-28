Darren Gleeson thrilled as Antrim keep ‘journey of a lifetime’ going with victory over Westmeath

Antrim retained their Leinster Championship status as they powered to victory over Westmeath as a sunny Cusack Park in Mullingar.

It was immeasurable what this victory meant to the Saffrons and their performance highlighted as much as they put on a stunning display to power home in the second period.

Having worked so hard to get into the Leinster Championship, relegation back to McDonagh Cup level again was unthinkable, and this Antrim side were not in a mode to countenance such a scenario as two down at the break, they raised their game to a level the hosts couldn't deal with.

"When you're on the inter-county journey, it's the journey of a lifetime," said a delighted Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

"I said at half-time: 'Lads, let's keep this journey going for the county and they did that. They expressed themselves, freed up and were magical there in the second half.

"We had our standard 10 minutes before half-time blip, four points up and went in two down. We were getting frustrated, disappointed with some of the decisions, but I suppose in the second-half we detached from that and just went for it. (Management) didn't have much to do in the second-half as they just flowed."

Westmeath held the early initiative, but Antrim then roared into the game with two goals in five minutes, the first coming eight in when Keelan Molloy broke forward and passed inside to Cunning to thump home and then a Michael Bradley delivery squirted free with Conor Johnston whipping home.

That put Antrim 2-2 to 0-5 up and they powered on with the next four points, with Niall McKenna floating over two, plus Cunning and Seaan Elliott found their range.

Westmeath his back with two but had goalkeeper Noel Conaty to thank for preventing Neil McManus from rattling the net with a a superb save, while at the other end immediately after, Niall O'Brien had a shot deflected out for a 65 that Doyle converted.

A Niall O'Connor point was the Antrim reply, but they were hit for a goal on 31 minutes as Eoghan Campbell was dispossessed and Owen McCabe took advantage to head for goal and in the process of finding the net, was tripped by Ryan Elliott who was black-carded and Gerard Walsh went into goal.

This was a huge lift for the hosts who hit four in-a-row before the break as they led 1-12 to 2-7 at the interval.

It was now or never for Antrim, who had to win to save themselves, and the marker was set from the throw-in as Keelan Molloy gathered and raced through to point and then McManus, as he has done time and again, jinked and sailed over, with James McNaughton then catching and pointing to turn it around.

Westmeath hung in for a brief period, getting level on a couple of occasions, but the momentum was firmly with the Saffrons who were now in full flow, their attacking play exceptional, but what allowed them to flow was a huge effort of hooking, blocking, roaring into challenges and turning Westmeath over time and again.

Cunning, McManus, McNaughton, Johnston, Elliott and corner back Niall O'Connor all found their range as the Saffrons pushed the gap out to eight coming down the stretch.

They finished with a superb flourish as three minutes from time, Molloy picked out his Dunloy club-mate Eoin O'Neill who had been introduced and he jinked clear to rattle the net.

Two minutes later and Molloy got his goal when Seaan Elliott put him in and late scores from Cunning and O'Neill capped a great day for Antrim, who delivered in emphatic fashion when the pressure was at its greatest.

Westmeath will now play Joe McDonagh Cup hurling due to Wexford's win over Kilkenny, but for Antrim, their Leinster status is secure.

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; D Egerton, C Shaw, J Bermingham (0-1); T Doyle, A Craig, R Greville; J Galvin (0-2, 1 sideline), C McCormack; D Glennon (0-4), E Keys, N O'Brien (0-3, 1 free); O McCabe (1-0), J Boyle (0-2), C Doyle (0-7, 4 frees, 2 65s).

Subs: N Mitchell for C McCormack (41), P Clarke for A Craig (49), D McNicholas for C Doyle (59), C Boyle for C Shaw (70), K Regan for O McCabe (70+1)

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke, G Walsh, N O'Connor (0-2); R McGarry, E Campbell, C Bohill; K Molloy (1-1), M Bradley; J McNaughton (0-3), C Johnston (1-1), N McKenna (0-3); C Cunning (1-9, 0-7 frees), N McManus (0-2), S Elliott (0-2).

Subs: D McKernan for C Bohill (11), E O'Neill (1-1) for C Johnston (61), R McMullan for N McManus (70), J Maskey for N McKenna (70+1), D Nugent for C Cunning (70+3)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)