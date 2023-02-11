Darren Gleeson urges Antrim to eliminate errors ahead of clash with Dublin

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson is hoping that his side can build on last weekend’s gutsy performance against Kilkenny when they meet Dublin in tomorrow’s important Allianz League Division One clash at Parnell Park (3.30pm).

While the Saffrons kept the Cats on their toes for the greater part of the contest before losing by six points, their tendency on occasions to surrender possession put them under pressure.

Now Gleeson is hoping that errors can be kept to a minimum as Antrim aim to land a crucial first win.

Dublin showed in drawing with Waterford last weekend that they could prove a formidable force in the League, particularly as players such as Cian O’Sullivan, Donal Burke, Cian Boland and Alex Considine appear to be in good form.

Antrim, though, possess plenty of experience and while Ryan Elliott, Eoghan Campbell and Gerard Walsh are key figures at the back, Conor Cunning, Neil McManus, Niall McKenna and James McNaughton can bring their combined finishing power into play up front.

Even before a ball was struck in Division 2A, it was being indicated that there would be a fierce battle for League points.

After just one round of the competition that has already become clear as Derry and Down in particular will testify.

Both sides face demanding tests tomorrow at away venues with the Oak Leaf side facing up to Offaly at O’Connor Park, Tullamore and Ronan Sheehan’s men crossing swords with Kildare at Hawkfield. Both games are at 2.00pm.

Derry fell to Kerry by 2-22 to 0-14 last week-end and new manager Johnny McGarvey would welcome the opportunity to get a first league win under his belt.

He is hoping that players such as Cormac O’Doherty, James Friel, Meehaul McGrath and Paul Cleary can inspire his side.

Down will be equally keen to grab their first brace of league points following their narrow defeat to Offaly (0-21 to 0-18) and in Paul Sheehan, Pearse Og McCrickard and Liam Savage they have players who can get the team’s competitive juices flowing.

In Division 2B Tyrone and Donegal will have taken comfort from their opening round victories against London and Sligo respectively and will seek to copper-fasten their bids for promotion tomorrow. Tyrone will need to look sharp if they are to overcome Wicklow at Aughrim (2.00pm) while Donegal can expect a stiff examination from London at Ruislip (1.00pm).

Armagh hit the ground running against Louth in Division 3A and they will be keen to maximise home advantage against Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds today (2.00pm). Tomorrow Fermanagh will host Mayo knowing that a win is necessary if they are to sustain their hopes of promotion.