Darren Gleeson’s Antrim hit by double injury blow ahead of Laois encounter

Allianz Hurling League

The inclusion of three Dunloy players in the Club Hurling Team of the Year has been a big boost to the sport in Antrim.

Kevin Molloy, Ryan McGarry and Conal Cunning fended off formidable opposition to take their places in the side and tomorrow it could prove to be the turn of the Antrim senior team to cut a dash if they manage to get the better of Laois in Division 1B of the Allianz League at Corrigan Park (1.00).

The Saffrons have still to chalk up a league victory and will have to dig deep into their reserves of application and energy given that two injured players, Eoghan Campbell and Seaan Elliott, will miss the game.Skipper Campbell has been proving influential at the heart of the defence while Elliott’s versatility has been serving the Saffrons well.

And with long-serving Neil McManus a doubtful starter and Conor Johnston just easing his way back to full fitness, manager Darren Gleeson is beset by worries.

But the Tipperary man prefers to take the positives rather than dwell on the negatives. His side’s loss to Waterford in their last outing occurred because of what Gleeson perceived to be too many errors.

“We must protect our possession, play on the front foot and take our scoring chances if we are to have any chance of overcoming Laois,” insists Gleeson.

In the absence of the inspirational Campbell, Paddy Burke and Gerard Walsh will oversee defensive operations while Conal Cunning, Keelan Molloy and James McNaughton will be expected to provide momentum and finishing power up front.

Antrim's Seaan Elliott misses the game against Laois because of injury — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Laois, like Antrim, have been under strong pressure since the start of the league and have still to get a first victory under their belts.

They have quality forwards in Stephen Maher, Martin Phelan and Enda Rowland while Fiachra Fennell, Paddy Purcell and Ryan Mullaney are other key members of their side.

Antrim simply cannot afford to find themselves chasing this game otherwise Laois could leave them in their slipstream.

In Division 2A Derry and Down will square up to each other at McKenna Park, Ballycran (1.00) where both will be keen to pick up a much-needed win after their indifferent spells of late.

The Oak Leaf side’s manager Johnny McGarvey is keen to see his outfit make an impact and while Cormac O’Doherty, Meehaul McGrath, Mark Craig and Paul Cleary can prove key figures, Down are not short on talent either with Paul Sheehan, Pearse Og McCrickard and Marc Fisher along with Chris Egan and Liam Savage to spearhead their team’s challenge.

This is a match that neither side can afford to lose as in the last round of the league Down must travel to Kerry while Derry will make the trip to Carlow.

In Division 2B Donegal, with Declan Coulter hoping to maintain his recent scoring form, will host Wicklow at Letterkenny (1.00) while in Division 3A upbeat Fermanagh are hoping to build on their recent progress by accounting for Louth at Darver (2.00)

Erne county boss Joe Baldwin has introduced some new faces to his side and they have been making an impact and victory tomorrow would help to keep the team’s promotion hopes very much alive.

"The players are applying themselves very well and some of the new faces in the side have been making an impact which is very encouraging indeed,” points out Baldwin.

Also in Division 3A Armagh face a difficult test against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park (2.00) while Monaghan will make the trip to Castlebar to take on Mayo (2.00).

Both Ulster sides tend to depend rather largely on one player to garner the lion’s share of scores in games with Fionntain Donnelly having shown himself to be a supreme marksman for Armagh and Fergal Rafter continuing to do the business in style for the Farney county.

Monaghan are unbeaten to date and a win over Mayo, who have been off-colour of late, could take the border county a step closer to potential promotion.