Dunloy looking to stay on the front foot in Antrim Senior Hurling title defence

Dunloy have their sights set on retaining the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship title and it’s no surprise to learn that they are fired up for today’s important clash with O’Donovan Rossa at Dunsilly (5.00pm).

Dunloy showed last year that they possess formidable finishing power and in this respect Conal Cunning, Keelan Molloy and Ryan McGarry can be expected to come to the fore today.

But Dunloy’s armoury does not end there. Paul Shiels, Nigel Elliott, Aaron Crawford and Seaan Elliott are other key figures in a team that invariably plays on the font foot and is known for its competitive edge.

Also today Clooney Gaels will meet St John’s at Loughgiel (7.00pm) where both teams will be eager to bolster their Championship aspirations while tomorrow will see an enticing clash between Ballycastle and Loughgiel at Cushendall (5.00pm).

Meanwhile, Slaughtneil tend to stack up Derry Senior Hurling Championship titles in much the same way as the rest of us collect match programmes. For 10 years now they have graced the Oak Leaf County throne and although Ballinascreen will harbour ambitions of tripping them up when the sides lock horns today at Owenbeg (4.00pm), it’s unlikely that Slaughtneil will stumble.

Swatragh and Na Magha will cross swords also at Owenbeg (5.30pm) while tomorrow Lavey will be at home against Kevin Lynch’s and Eogahn Rua, Coleraine will also have home advantage when they oppose Banagher with both games starting at 2.30pm.

And in the Down Senior Hurling Championship today, title-holders Portaferry with the Sands brothers Daithi and Eoin along with Ronan Blair on fire right now in terms of scoring, will meet Liatroim today (5.00pm) while Ballycran will pose an extremely tough test for Bredagh (1.00pm) against whom they will have home advantage.

Ballycran have been looking impressive of late but they are picking their steps carefully in their title quest.

Newry Shamrocks have been finding the going tough in the championship since the loss of Paul Sheehan who is now with Ballycran and may derive no joy from their meeting with Ballygalget (4.00pm) who will not be fazed by playing on away soil.